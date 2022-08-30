The Mardi Gras room kicks off its new season with two concerts this weekend

Music returns this weekend to the Mardi Gras room. The Traverse de la Torre venue begins its new musical season with two performances, on Friday and Saturday. These are the first concerts of the 70s that they estimate from the establishment that they will add over the next few months, before the end of 2022.

On Friday, September 2, the club will inaugurate the campaign with a joint concert by the Galician groups Factoría de Subsistencia and Mad Mission. The bolus will start at 10:00 p.m. This performance is part of the ClubE cycle, sponsored by Estrella Galicia. The next day, Saturday, it will be the turn of the Portuguese band The Twist Connection. From 10:30 pm they will be able to serve the public with their style of rock n’ roll. In September they will be succeeded by three other international poster artists. The American Leah Woods, and the Canadian group ByWater Call will be part of the Elas Son Artistas program. The last foreign artist of the month will be the American James Leg.

The month’s programming continues with local and national artists. On Saturday the 10th, with Eva Ryjleg from Madrid. Her band includes Coruña guitarist Laura Solla.

tandem festival

In mid-September there will be two vermouth sessions on the occasion of the Tandem Festival. On the 17th and 18th there will be two performances. The first day will be performed by Queidem & Green, while the second will be played by Sofía & Viuda. In both cases, the concerts will take place at 1:00 p.m. The dates of the first weeks of this season are covered with local and Galician artists. This is the case of names like Eco, Isi Vaamonde, The Old Glories, Malc or Yoli Saa.

As a novelty, the premises will offer the possibility of purchasing earplugs to reduce the noise impact on people. They are geared towards people who regularly attend these shows. The price of these elements will be four euros. Members of the Mardi Gras Cultural Association will have discounts.