The Marilyn Monroe of Ana de Armas, on the way to the Oscar?

Blondethe film in which Cuban actress Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroethis on netflix from September 29. Since its premiere, the 2:47-minute feature film has remained at the top of the top 10 among the films on the platform.

Directed by Andrew Dominic, Blonde inspired by the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oatespublished in the year 2000. Not an accurate biography of Norma Jean (Marilyn Monroe)but “he takes a lot of artistic license on his way to portray the rise and fall of the artist, inventing a few passages that, although some may have happened in reality, are not confirmed or have been exaggerated or modified to give force to the story “, according to the magazine frames.

However, the own Anne of Arms has said in a recent interview that “even though the film is based on a fictional novel,” he finds it “one of the most real and human stories that have ever been told about a Hollywood actress“.

After its premiere, the film has received praise and criticism. One of the first, even when only the trailer had been published, referred to the accent of the Cuban Ana de Armas.

the digital newspaper The Spanish in a review of the film titled: “Ana de Armas’ English is not Marilyn Monroe’s“. The medium, in addition, limited: “There is a differential point between them that is undeniable: their origin and everything that this entails, such as mastery of the language. Ana has had a vocal coach who has helped her imitate Marilyn’s voice and accent, but she has found it impossible to nail it 100 percent.”

For its part, Adrien Brody, co-star of the actresssaid at the presentation of the film at the San Sebastian Festival: “When filming was finished I went home with the feeling of having been with Marilyn herself“.

On this matter, in an interview he gave to framesDe Armas considered: “People who want to hear my accent will hear it and people who don’t want to won’t hear it. What this film aims to do is for Marilyn’s authentic voice to be heard and view. That’s the only thing that matters to me. Marilyn belongs to everyone and that’s how it has to be. Whether Americans like it or not, they have to share it, which is why I took the liberty of doing this character.”

What the majority of viewers do agree on is the quality of the acting work of Ana de Armasto the point that some media consider that it could have its first nomination for the Oscars.

“I have loved his work, I think he has a lot of talent and I think it is very difficult to play Marilyn Monroe and she has embroidered it,” Penelope Cruz told the Europa Press agency.

Alberto Olmos, in The Objective, thus describes the fact that the Cuban interprets Marilyn Monroe: “Strictly speaking, we are talking about thousands and thousands of perfect girls, beautiful, talented, ambitious, willing to do anything, with contacts, without contacts, with the fair face that the world asks for in its modal-facial inclination, with the body or whatever race or identity she happens to touch on HBO or Netflix And, in the midst of those massive Olympics of hunger for success at any cost, where only one can win (as seen on Mulholland Drive), she wins. impressive. I mean, that what Ana de Armas has achieved is so incredible Like Spain getting a World Cup. In fact, more incredible.”

Blonde, has a particular style: plans in black and white and others in color; 4:3 format that is joined with 16:9, for example. For some it is very long, for others very tedious. Puritans speak of “offending Marilyn Monroe.”

The Venice Festival did not agree and Blonde received a long standing ovation from the public and palms from the spectators. Ana de Armas has triumphed in Hollywood and not with just any story. The Cuban Ana de Armas has triumphed in Hollywood characterizing the American icon Marilyn Monroe. Will we see her at the Oscars?