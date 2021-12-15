the Marines cite Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo

Halo Infinite continues to be a source of surprises, even in a way that no one would expect. Incredible as it may seem, in the Italian version of the 343 Industries game there is a quote from the famous trio of comedians Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

We owe the discovery to Gabriele Deriu, a player who uploaded a clip to YouTube that he is doing quickly around the net. In the video attached at the top of this news, one of the Marines – evidently angry at the enemies that populate the Zeta Halo – says firmly “I take off your spine and play the Albinoni adagio”, an unequivocal quote from John. The comedian gave the line in one of the trio’s most loved shows, I Corti, to be precise in the sketch that sees Aldo impersonating Count Dracula. If you’ve never seen it, fix it immediately by heading to the bottom of this news after listening

It is clearly a freedom that has been granted the team in charge of the adaptation in Italian of Halo Infinite, which we cannot help but appreciate. Had any of you already caught the quote? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, remember that the Halo Infinite campaign is available for a fee on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Windows 10 PC, as well as in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The multiplayer component is free for all players. A quote from Metal Gear Solid was also discovered today in Halo Infinite!