The marital crisis that Emily Ratajkowski is going through

Rumors of infidelity on the part of her son’s father are getting stronger.

For several weeks, several rumors of what could be a controversy have been virilized on the internet separation between Emily Ratajkowski and the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and although neither of them has confirmed the speculations, a series of “likes” that the model made to a dozen publications that allude to the subject, this has reinforced the theory.

Another important point that the followers of the beautiful Englishwoman have not gone unnoticed is the fact that she has not worn her wedding ring in her last public appearances. In addition, at the last MET Gala ceremony held in May, she attended without Sebastian’s company, which would be a sign that since then they had already been going through a marital crisis.

The couple married on February 23, 2018 after only a few weeks of dating, which at the time generated controversy for their fleeting romance. In October 2020, the famous catwalk star announced that she was expecting her first child.

According to various sources, Emily is ready to file for divorce. “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is doing well. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom,” a source told People.

