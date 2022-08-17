Entertainment

The marital crisis that Emily Ratajkowski is going through

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Rumors of infidelity on the part of her son’s father are getting stronger.

The marital crisis that Emily Ratajkowski is going through with the father of her son Sebastian McClard

ABCFor several weeks, several rumors of what could be a controversy have been virilized on the internet separation between Emily Ratajkowski and the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and although neither of them has confirmed the speculations, a series of “likes” that the model made to a dozen publications that allude to the subject, this has reinforced the theory.

Another important point that the followers of the beautiful Englishwoman have not gone unnoticed is the fact that she has not worn her wedding ring in her last public appearances. In addition, at the last MET Gala ceremony held in May, she attended without Sebastian’s company, which would be a sign that since then they had already been going through a marital crisis.

The couple married on February 23, 2018 after only a few weeks of dating, which at the time generated controversy for their fleeting romance. In October 2020, the famous catwalk star announced that she was expecting her first child.

Sebastian Bear McClard and Emiliy Ratajkowski are one step away from divorce

According to various sources, Emily is ready to file for divorce. “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is doing well. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom,” a source told People.

Images: Classes


Comments

Comments

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arnon Milchan, Great Israeli film producer and businessman

3 mins ago

This is how Angelina Jolie’s children are helping their mother

9 mins ago

Dwayne Johnson promises a new role in his career

14 mins ago

Natalie Portman reveals her simple beauty routine to shine at 40+

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button