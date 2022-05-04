The mark achieved by Ja Morant against Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The excellent season of the Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant, continued in his team’s victory against the Golden State Warriors, to the point of statistically reaching two of the greatest in the history of the sport. Bolavip tells you the details.

Few players can be put on the same list as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.two of the greatest players in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). It didn’t matter to him Ja Morant.

The base was the great figure of the match that his team beat the Golden State Warriorsnot only filling the statistics sheet, but also being the spiritual leader of the celestial team, which won 106 to 101.

Morant distributed 8 assists and the same number of rebounds, but his 47 points are what enabled him, in addition to helping to win the game, being on a list in which until now only the two Los Angeles Lakers figures mentioned above belonged.

Ja Morant’s new record

Ja Morant, 22, was chosen by experts as the “player who improved the most” in the 2021-2022 season, and in the NBA Playoffs he has amply demonstrated it, becoming the definitive figure of some Memphis Grizzliers who allow themselves to dream.

His 47 points this Tuesday night made Morant joins Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as the only players 23 and under to have multiple games of 45 or more points in playoff historyaccording to ESPN Stats & Info.