As explained in recent days by our Research Department, the decline of the markets could continue either until March or even until June. This correction remains, as explained several times, an extraordinary medium-long term purchase opportunity, as per the investment strategy started in January last year.

What to expect in the short term? On February 10, our monthly setup date expired and hit a relative high. The next date is between Friday 18 and Monday 21 February. Will a relative maximum form on these dates as well and then continue to decline? It could be, indeed it should be.

We will proceed step by step as usual.

At 4:26 pm on the trading day on February 14th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,061

Eurostoxx Future

4,043

Ftse Eb Future

26,290

S&P 500 Index

4,398.23.

The downturn could still be long

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of 11 February.



The market decline could continue for a further 10% and last at least another month

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15,288. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,731.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.173. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,250.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.030. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,325.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.527. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,401.

Which trading position to keep in a multidays perspective?

Short on Dax, Eurostoxx and Ftse Mib from the opening on 14 February. Flat on American markets

What to project for Tuesday?

Opening on the highs and closing on the lows.