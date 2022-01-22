The market may suffer but Bitcoin and Ethereum will come back stronger, Bloomberg analyst

Bitcoin and Ethereum led the market in the recent downturns that rocked the market. These two digital assets are undoubtedly market movers in their own right and as such, upward or downward trends start with them. This has raised concern among investors who believe the market is finally heading towards a stretched bear market. However, not everyone believes this, as some believe the current downtrend is only temporary.

Mike McGlone on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Mike McGlone is a leading Bloomberg analyst. Focused on the financial market, he is the author of a newsletter sharing his thoughts on various markets, including stocks and the cryptocurrency market. McGlone is currently one of the people with the most optimistic outlook on the market, despite the various dips that have rocked the space. Especially on top digital assets in the cryptocurrency market.

McGlone who was on The Wolf of all Streets podcast shared some interesting thoughts on the market, putting the analyst in an overall bullish position for bitcoin and ethereum.

BTC down to $ 38K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The analyst emphasizes the correlation with the stock market. This, he explains, is preparing for a pullback and when that happens, bitcoin and, by extension, ethereum, would benefit from this correction. “Here’s my prediction: Markets pull back,” said Mike McGlone. “We finally get a 10% correction, maybe 20%, in the stock market. All correlations are one, which is usually the way it works. Bitcoin comes out better. Ethereum too, potentially “. However, this pullback is only reflected in the two main cryptocurrencies that McGlone expects to recover after this.

Other cryptocurrencies can’t fit

Speaking of other cryptocurrencies, the analyst took a more bearish stance on them. The positivity shown in the podcast towards the flagship coins bitcoin and ethereum has not carried over to the rest of the market, which does not expect it to do well despite the decline.

McGlone specifically focused on dog coins that were likely the winners of 2021. The craze that saw various useless meme tokens rise to billions of dollars in valuation was called “stupid” by Bloomberg analyst. “The rest of the space, we must admit, the speculation you saw in dog coins last year was indicative of this. It’s just stupid and we’ll tell the story to our grandchildren, ”he said.

Even for a digital asset like Solana, which had a hugely successful year, McGlone didn’t seem thrilled. He confused SOL with dog coins, which he said was the riskiest of the assets. “The bottom line is that they are the riskiest of assets,” McGlone said. “There is massive speculation. I mean dog coins and also in things like Solana, ”he added.