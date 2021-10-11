The market on October 11: Bitcoin goes up and altcoins go down

Bitcoin (BTC / USD) gained over 1.5% this morning, topping $ 56,000. Polkadot (DOT / USD) posted the largest losses in the top 10 by market capitalization; almost 5%.

Energy sector growing thanks to oil’s 7-year record

Last week, all major US equity indices rose after a slow start to the week. With + 1.2%, the DJ30 gained more ground. Energy stocks continued to rise last week as oil hit its seven-year high of $ 80.

The sector gained 5% in the SPX500, facilitating a 0.8% rise in the broader index that week. The biggest winners on Friday were APA Corporation with + 6.8% and Pioneer Natural Resources and Marathon Oil, both with + 4.6%.

UK stocks are gaining ground

It was also a good week for UK equities. The UK100 added 1%, but has been flat since May and did not recover its pre-pandemic levels. The biggest winners were Standard Chartered and Tesco with + 11.2% each and HSBC with + 8%. Royal Dutch Shell and British Petroleum also helped drive the index up.

Chinese tech stocks rise due to fines

Following an antitrust inspection, Chinese authorities fined a number of the country’s major technology companies. Alibaba and Meituan both gained over 9% despite being fined, which is likely due to the fact that fines will increase competition in the market in the long run.

Asian indices continued to rise this morning. Both the China50 and HKG50 have gained over 1% since this morning.

USD and CAD expect lower volatility

As some US and Canadian banks are closed for Columbus Day and Thanksgiving, less volatility and less liquidity are expected for the CAD and USD.

The travel industry looks promising

Despite the lackluster employment data report released on Friday, sectors such as travel and hospitality appear to have shown growth. Car rental company Avis increased by more than 9%, probably for this reason.

All European indices opened higher today

The biggest winner in Europe was the GER40, which opened 23 more points. The UK100 added 9 points and the FRA40 earned 12 points.