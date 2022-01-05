The market rally continues and the advice is not to have preconceptions but to rely only on operating levels. The supports and resistances of the charts are the levels that matter and indicate the path that will most likely be followed.

At 6:11 pm on the trading day on January 4th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,135

Eurostoxx Future

4,351.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,855

S&P 500 Index

4,794.24.

Will a decline begin this week?

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for for the current week?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. For the moment we continue to confirm the validity of this sample path and as written yesterday, the probability that the weekly low has already been marked on Monday is higher than 80%.

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 5th below 15.995. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of 5 January below 4.315. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 5th below 27,635. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on January 5th below 4,758. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,733.

Current investment position with a view to multidays trading

Continue to keep Longs open on 23 December on the stock indices analyzed above.

How could Wednesday’s trading day be played out?

Bullish side phase with low volumes.