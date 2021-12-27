Business

The market rally continues and there are currently no dangers in sight. Levels to keep the pulse of the situation

Everything is proceeding as expected and the rise in the markets continues and at the moment there are no dangers. Usually this week moves with rarefied volumes and with a positive sign. Positivity that tends to continue until 6 January. The period from January 6 to the first ten days of March usually leaves room for a correction of 10/15%. This movement that in 80% and more of the cases leads to the formation of the annual bottom.

At 5:20 pm on the 27 December trading day we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,825

Eurostoxx Future

4,274

Ftse Eb Future

27.110

S&P 500 Index

4,766.13.

Our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 23 December.

What are we waiting for this week?

Minimum on Monday and maximum on Thursday (Friday will be closed for holidays).

fractal

The market rally continues and there are currently no dangers in sight. Levels to keep the pulse of the situation

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 28 below 15,652. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 28 below 4,219. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 28 below 26.735. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 28 below 4,703. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

Ongoing signal for multidays trading:

Long on the indices analyzed since the opening opening on 23 December.

How could Tuesday’s trading day be played out?

Lateral phase for most of the day with below average volumes.

