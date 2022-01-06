The markets according to the 12 most followed Italian investors. Do you recognize them? From Investing.com
Investing.com editorial team
Investing.com – They are the most followed and authoritative investors in Italy, with a lot of experience on the markets. They all have a following of thousands of people, and in the field of finance and investment they are considered among the most authoritative in the sector in our country.
We asked them for a brief opinion on the current situation on the markets, let’s see what they think (strictly in alphabetical order):
- Filippo Angeloni (independent financial consultant, founder New Digital Finance Srl). “Today we“ travel ”almost everywhere at very high prices and we have to ask ourselves … what are the asset classes that perform well in a possible context of interest rate hikes? The solution for 2022, as Dalio suggests, is knowing how to diversify well. I would avoid long-term fixed rate bonds, not hedged by inflation. They do not have a reasonable risk / return ratio “
- Gabriele Bellelli (Investor, trader, independent financial educator and writer, founder of the Bellelli.biz site). “Despite rising inflation, I believe that liquidity should continue to be considered as a precious resource within the portfolio, useful in phases of price tension, when buying opportunities can be created. On the bond side, to continue to favor inflation-linked bonds while on shares I focus on the “buy the dips” strategy (buy in moments of weakness) “
- Giovanni Borsi (Professional trader since the 2000s, trainer and founder of the GBInvesting.com site). “2022 seems to have started with a bang, markets on the highest levels driven in the US by the usual big stocks; however, many are struggling and struggling to recover from the lows: this is significant as 2022 could be, more attention to company fundamentals and always liquidity aside to take advantage of the inevitable phases of weakness: a year on a roller coaster along the lines of the last two months of 2021. Sectors I prefer: Italian banks and securities in the tourism sector and some technology (microchips and metaverse) “
- Francesco Casarella (10 years of investment management in foreign banks, Investing.com Italy Manager, co-founder Breakfast on Wall Street, SIAT technical analyst). “We are still in a bull market that has lasted since 2009. 2018 and March 2020 were corrections. To date, equities remain the preferred asset class, personally with 40% weight (Value and Japan as an increase in 2022), followed by 30% bonds (emerging and index-linked inflation) 25% liquidity and 5% commodities. I am concerned about the Fed rate hikes and the prolongation of the Covid situation, as well as the inflation issue to be handled with care “
- Pietro Di Lorenzo (organizer of Investing Napoli and Investing Roma, the largest free educational events in central-southern Italy relating to the world of trading and investments, trader and founder and administrator of several sites including Sostrader.it). “2022 will be a year full of opportunities, but only for those who have an active management able to seize the opportunities in the short term. So no Buy & Hold and operational laziness, but open positions more in a tactical than a strategic key. Piazza Affari will be able to outperform the European lists if Draghi continues to play a political role of primary importance: the banking sector is the protagonist in view of M&A transactions “
- Domenico Doronzo (founding president at Newit, founder of the Viveredidividendi.it site). “2022 presents interesting challenges in the correct allocation of investments on markets that, even if at the highest levels, close with an uptrend. Small and medium-sized Italian companies, on the other hand, after a great 2021, have what it takes to confirm and improve themselves in 2022 “
- Enrico Lanati (Co-founder of Investire.biz, shareholder of Borsaefinanza.it and private investor). “Despite the pandemic, the American stock markets, above all, performed very well, closing in some cases at all-time highs. The increases were driven by two fundamental factors: stimulus from central banks and the lack of alternatives capable of offering returns. I am less optimistic about 2022. The stimulus is running out and rates will rise and this may induce the markets to a correction, albeit temporary. I would focus on value stocks, with little debt and which have been penalized in recent years. I would avoid the automotive sector and evaluate some titles linked to the metaverse as well as identifying those companies that will benefit from the European incentives related to climate change “
- Luca Lixi: (Founder and CEO of Lixi Invest, co-founder and CFA in Aegis SCF). “I’m not particularly frightened by the fact that equity markets start the year at all-time highs – this has been happening regularly for nearly 10 years, but it has never prevented further upside. On the other hand, it is certainly likely that the expected returns for the next 10 years will not be able to match past returns, and that there will be a return to the average through a decline. But for an investor who is accumulating capital for the long term this shouldn’t be scary, but it can be considered a buying opportunity.
- Davide Marciano (entrepreneur, investor and independent financial adviser, co-founder of the Affarimiei.biz site). “2021 will go down in history due to an almost generalized growth of the financial markets supported by enthusiasm and excess liquidity. The bullish push showed points of fragility, measurable in the volatility, which in certain situations made itself felt, and in the shadows on the political and social management of emerging economies that underperformed those markets. 2022 will be conditioned by the ability of the economy to continue growing by progressively doing without the strong stimuli of the states and central banks “
- Alessandro Moretti (Trader and co-founder of the IoInvesto.com site). “Despite + 10 years of bull market, 2022 could also be a positive year. The mix of high inflation and low interest rates will help on the one hand to flush out excessive liquidity reserves and to direct capital flows towards riskier assets such as equities. Even the most risk-averse investors can take refuge in equities to seek returns, but beware of volatility. A record year for the stock market has made many investors forget the concept of risk, leaving them unprepared for normal fluctuations. Which could create panic effects that should not be underestimated. The gaming sector is to be monitored, which with NFTs is building a new paradigm as important as the introduction of the in-game purchasing model a few years ago “
- Antonio (Tony) Cioli Puviani: (Reference point for Trading in Italy, nicknamed “the magician”, since October 2000 he has been dealing with trading on stock markets as a PRIVATE TRADER). “Today, making predictions about the future of the stock markets is increasingly complex for one reason only: the markets are becoming more and more efficient! The only prediction I feel like making is that in 2022 the markets will be more consistent with the fundamental values of the economy: if the economy does better than expected then the markets will continue to grow, otherwise they will suffer losses! Basically, that big gap between the financial economy and the real economy will be recovered (in part) “
- Andrea Troiani (independent financial consultant, founder of the fondomarianna.it blog). “It amazes me how often people act based on little or often no data.” Robert Schiller’s sentence perfectly describes the current situation: companies and assets with little or no productivity over-valued with multiples beyond all logic. Without discussing the unpredictability of the markets, I still believe that they will converge, sooner or later, towards a necessary rationalization. In this sense, what matters most in 2022 will be the ability of the portfolio and the strategy to withstand negative events “
