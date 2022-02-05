We were waiting for the end of the week to get information on the possible future scenario, but the swings we were waiting for did not form and for this reason the signals remained mixed.

What to wait now? Now the markets are undecided on what to do.

In identical situations in the historical series, the markets have generated real explosions of momentum and given space to several days of directionality. So, all we have to do is wait for developments and follow them.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At the close of the trading day on February 4th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,159

Eurostoxx Future

4,097

Ftse Eb Future

26,675

S&P 500 Index

4,500.54.

Our annual forecast points down for several months

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of 4 February.



The markets are undecided on what to do but we are close to an important directional phase. The levels to monitor

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15,496. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,731.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.169. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,250.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.270. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,530.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.540. Longer downs only with a weekly close below 4,414.

What are we waiting for next week?

The equity indices analyzed show different trends between them and therefore it is difficult to establish a sample path with high probability in favor.

What investment position should you still maintain in a multidays perspective?

Flat on the markets analyzed.

What to wait for Monday?

The oscillators are flattened and therefore it is difficult to make a reliable forecast.