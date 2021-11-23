After the strong sell off on Friday, the markets are trying to rebound but for the moment the graphical situation remains uncertain. Therefore, tomorrow it will be decisive to understand which direction the lists will take at least until the next setup on November 26th, if not until December 8th.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5.14 pm on the trading day on November 22 we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16.143

Eurostoxx Future

4,347.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,395

S&P 500 Index

4,731.97.

After weeks of non-correlation, the chart and annual forecast appear to be aligned and project a downside

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 19th.



After the first day of trading this week, what can we add to what is written over the weekend regarding the current week?

The situation continues to remain uncertain and we will have to proceed day by day.

The markets try to rebound but at the moment the graphic situation remains uncertain

Below is the price map to define the future direction of prices with high probability.

Dax Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.199. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,977.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.399. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.695. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,825.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.694. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

What trading strategy to keep and how to bring events to your advantage?

For the Dax, Eurostoxx and Ftse Mib Future stock indices, our Trading Systems closed the Long operations in progress since October 19th, with gains between 5 and 7%. As already written over the weekend, on these lists it is not the time to take short-term positions and we will remain Flat in a multidays perspective pending upward or downward developments. On the American markets (see S&P 500 and Nasdaq) as the trend continues to be bullish, the position to be held is still Long

What might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

It is difficult to make a reliable forecast but we believe that the close of trading of the day will be essential to understand the trend of the next few days.