THE MARS VOLTA – ‘The Mars Volta’

As expected of two characters like Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, their first album in a decade signed as The Mars Volta does not respond to what any of their fans would have imagined.

It is something that is noticed even before hearing a single note, simply by seeing the duration of their songs. If in the past it was common on his albums to find pieces of seven, eight and even twelve minutes, here there are only a couple that exceed four, and for a few seconds. It is an objective reality that squares with his intentions to make a pop record. “It was the most radical thing we could do,” They have commented in some of the few interviews they have given so far. And in a way it is true, although, again, coming from them, their concept of pop is not the one that most humans have.

The idea, in fact, is not new either. Great progressive groups of the 70s like Yes, Genesis or Rush turned towards pop in the 80s, but they went to the bottom and managed to sneak hits into the mainstreamsomething The Mars Volta clearly does not aspire to.

Their seventh album is the most melodic, concise and accessible they have done, yes, without even one of those instrumental orgies that characterized them, but it is far from anyone being able to describe it as commercial because it is smeared with that rare touch that comes out unintentionally . Songs like ‘Blacklight Shine’, ‘Graveyard Love’, ‘Vigil’ (a ballad that I would love to hear sung by Adele) or the tasty ‘Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón’ have a hook, but the rest demand more from the listener than they many are willing to give them.

From the outset, Cedric’s sharp voice is far from being one that can make the masses fall in love, and if one looks at the instrumental part, from the rhythms to the arrangements, they are not conventional either, bordering on jazz (‘Equus 3’) , the electronics of the Radiohead of Kid A (‘Collapsible Shoulders’), or a mix of the two (‘Flash Burns From Flashbacks’). Also, on some occasions, like in the beautiful ‘Tourmaline’, they use effects like slowing down or distorting some frequencies to make it sound like it’s coming to you from a parallel dimension.

If we add to all this a greater presence of his Latin influences, we have as a result an album, without a doubt, interesting, in which there is a lot to scratch, but not instant enjoyment. something like brother freaky of Unlimited Love by Red Hot Chili Peppers. I’m sure John Frusciante loves it.

