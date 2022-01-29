The Marvel and DC movies that deserved an Oscar nomination

The incredible success of the superhero world seems not to please the judges of the golden statuette too much. Despite the technical improvements of the films Marvel And A.D, Hollywood accolades are slow in coming. Characters like Joker from Joaquin Phoenix or Black Panther from Chadwick Boseman they came close to the prize. But the coveted “Best Picture” award has never been won by a film Marvel or A.D.

Now, all eyes are on Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is a rumor that the film, already unique in terms of revenue and success, could be included among the potential “Best Film”. In the meantime, let’s try to see which films Marvel And A.D the past few years would have deserved the award Best Picture Oscar or, at the very least, a nomination.