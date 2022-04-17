The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a magnet for the stars

The first phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe did not feature too many prominent actors. Except the case of Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson Y Gwyneth Paltrow, the bulk of the actors had neither the reputation nor the massive reach, which these comic-inspired productions gave them. Even those mentioned had supporting roles. Although several of the rest of the cast had already taken important steps in their careers, in almost all cases these films represented a before and after in their careers.

No other franchise today generates the volume of reactions, both digital and off-screen, that a new Marvel movie does. The most recent case Spider-Man: No Way Home, shook part of the entertainment world. She did it for the experience generated before the premiere and after the spectators left the theaters.

In 2008, when it premiered Hombre de Hierrostarring Robert Downey Jr., the scenario produced by Spider-Man: No Way Home perhaps it was unexpected. The race of Robert Downey Jr. was in the air while Marvel was taking the first steps in the construction of a narrative that already had a captive, attentive and critical audience, that of the comics. A titanic task.

Growth

from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

to the second movie Hombre de Hierro followed by the first Captain Americastarring Chris Evans and the beginning of the story Thorwith Chris Hemsworthboth in 2011. Marvel began to shape the trident that would later support its entire narrative, from the one developed on earth to another, involving different worlds.

Among these productions is also The incredible Hulk, an almost forgotten movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sample that the beginning was not easy. Chris Evans came from being run over by fantastic four (2005), the beginning of a series of adaptations that did not work. For his part, few people may remember Chris Hemsworth before Thor. Along with Robert Downey Jr., now all three are references to contemporary superhero cinema, pop icons capable of selling almost any garment and production.

With them as a base, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to expand. The volume of premieres increased. The relationships between the characters and the films they became perceptible and the ambition progressively materialized. The Avengers (2012) and the scene in which the different superheroes come together to face the threat of the Loki it was just a positive symptom of everything that would come later. It was necessary to continue betting on this type of adaptation because technology and the historical moment favored powerful phenomena.

The actors involved

Although it did not feature the leading actors of the time (in Thor was also Natalie Portman), offered a convincing realization, with a potential that seemed attractive, while the DC adaptations did not finish working within an integrated narrative. The bulk of the actors involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw their prestige and position grow in the viewer.

Four years after the premiere of Thoran actor was added who, by career, could be seen as the second best within the entire cast that makes up that narrative. michael douglasby participating in Ant Man (2015), accompanied who until now is the most important actor to be part of this story, Anthony Hopkins, like Odin; in the latter case, his role was progressively reduced.

History had already hinted at the presence of Thanos. The second Avengers movie opened up the tensions between them. It was the genesis of what would later happen in Captain America: Civil War. The second film inspired by the character but felt like part of the age of ultron. Although it was not developed in the deepest way, from a philosophical perspective, the plot began to give hints of wanting to be something more than a series of stories of people who save another in a spectacular way.

The following heavyweight actors who came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were incorporated in the first film of Doctor Strange (2016): tilda swinton, benedict cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Mads Mikkelsen. Each of those names already had a solid reputation, either for television projects or for their time in the cinema. The acting level of the narration rose and, therefore, its realization and the effects that this generated in the spectators.

That narrative that began with doubts, without having relevant or consecrated figures within the industry, added notable actors. Until you reach the eternal Y moon knightwith icons like like Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, oscar isaac either Ethan Hawke.

Why now?

Beyond economic issues, The Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a level of exposure that no other franchise today can offer.. That not only positions the actors in different sectors and audiences. He also takes them out of roles associated in one way or another with his figure. Did anyone imagine Ethan Hawke as the villain of moon knight? It may be fun for performers to take on these types of roles as well.

On the other hand, the growth of the narrative. You may like it more or less, but the Cinematic Universe is sustained in most of its phases. Now adding themes such as racial diversity, mental health and homosexual relationships, the story matures, expanding into the Marvel series.

The depth can be discussed, that Disney is still Disney in many ways, which can be for convenience. But they touch. That is already relevant. Renowned actors approach the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do more than just rescue defenseless citizens; They also want to be part of a narrative that understands the needs and the social moment in which it develops.



