The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a magnet for the stars

The first phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe did not feature too many prominent actors. Except the case of Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson Y Gwyneth Paltrow, the bulk of the actors had neither the reputation nor the massive reach, which these comic-inspired productions gave them. Even those mentioned had supporting roles. Although several of the rest of the cast had already taken important steps in their careers, in almost all cases these films represented a before and after in their careers.

No other franchise today generates the volume of reactions, both digital and off-screen, that a new Marvel movie does. The most recent case Spider-Man: No Way Home, shook part of the entertainment world. She did it for the experience generated before the premiere and after the spectators left the theaters.

In 2008, when it premiered Hombre de Hierrostarring Robert Downey Jr., the scenario produced by Spider-Man: No Way Home perhaps it was unexpected. The race of Robert Downey Jr. was in the air while Marvel was taking the first steps in the construction of a narrative that already had a captive, attentive and critical audience, that of the comics. A titanic task.

Growth
from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

to the second movie Hombre de Hierro followed by the first Captain Americastarring Chris Evans and the beginning of the story Thorwith Chris Hemsworthboth in 2011. Marvel began to shape the trident that would later support its entire narrative, from the one developed on earth to another, involving different worlds.

Among these productions is also The incredible Hulk, an almost forgotten movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sample that the beginning was not easy. Chris Evans came from being run over by fantastic four (2005), the beginning of a series of adaptations that did not work. For his part, few people may remember Chris Hemsworth before Thor. Along with Robert Downey Jr., now all three are references to contemporary superhero cinema, pop icons capable of selling almost any garment and production.

With them as a base, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to expand. The volume of premieres increased. The relationships between the characters and the films they became perceptible and the ambition progressively materialized. The Avengers (2012) and the scene in which the different superheroes come together to face the threat of the Loki it was just a positive symptom of everything that would come later. It was necessary to continue betting on this type of adaptation because technology and the historical moment favored powerful phenomena.

The actors involved

Although it did not feature the leading actors of the time (in Thor was also Natalie Portman), offered a convincing realization, with a potential that seemed attractive, while the DC adaptations did not finish working within an integrated narrative. The bulk of the actors involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw their prestige and position grow in the viewer.

Four years after the premiere of Thoran actor was added who, by career, could be seen as the second best within the entire cast that makes up that narrative. michael douglasby participating in Ant Man (2015), accompanied who until now is the most important actor to be part of this story, Anthony Hopkins, like Odin; in the latter case, his role was progressively reduced.

