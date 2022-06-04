The Marvel Fan Theory Confirming Season 2

The series with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld could return to Disney + very soon. Will it be nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with new series and movies. After the phenomenon of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters and Moon Knight in Disney+, Kevin Feige’s company continues to prepare promising projects. However, fans cannot forget the classics avengers. So it is with hawk eyethe series starring Jeremy Rennerwhich could have a second season in streaming.

After an extensive break required by the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios presented a 2021 full of premieres. In addition to movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals either Spider-Man: No Way Home, was introduced like never before in the series. In this way, the episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and, as a great closing of the year, hawk eye.

In this sense, the series about Clint Barton was launched as one of the most original proposals in the month of Christmas. With the festive spirit as the common thread, the story has as its protagonist the Avenger who seeks to reunite with his family just when he meets Kate Bishopthe character played by hailee steinfeld who introduces herself as a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. A threatening presence from Barton’s past forces them to work together.

The series ended as one of the most acclaimed of the year on Disney + and fans since then insist on a second season. Is Jeremy Renner likely to return to fiction? Absolutely! This is proven by the case of Tom Hiddleston, who is already preparing for a new installment of Loki. However, now the MCU fans find new clues before official confirmation.

The Disney Studios awards page indicates that Hawkeye is one of the series that could be considered for the Emmy Awards this year in the Best Comedy Series. In this way, it moves away from the category Best Limited Series or Anthology. This means that it is not a series that has already had its end point, but that it still has the bases to present its second season. Only the Marvel Studios announcement remains!

