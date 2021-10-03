the Marvel film will be divided into two very distant time periods – Nerd4.life

The film Marvel Eternals it will be told differently than typical MCU films. Marvel Studio has revealed that it will be split in two time periods very distant from each other. Let’s see all the official details.

In an official communication, Disney said the Eternals story “will take place over two time periods. One storyline is set in the past: in this the Eternals operate as a formidable team and a united family. The second storyline is in here I’m, during which the group is broken up and divided, contented to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The great threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of humanity, forces the Eternals to put aside their differences and reunite. ”

Angelina Jolie as an Eternals heroine

According to Nate Moore, producer at Marvel, the film will explore new parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that have not yet been seen on the screen. “We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe that they have never seen before. We want them to discover a mythology in a challenging sci-fi film that also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes with whom they hopefully can. relate”.

Regarding the timeline of the here I’m, we know that Eternals and Spider-Man Far From Home happen simultaneously.

Actors have repeatedly commented on Eternals, for example, the Marvel movie was “physically fucking exhausting”, for Richard Madden. Additionally, Angelina Jolie explained why she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Waiting for the release, here’s the Eternals Final Trailer showing epic fights.