The Marvel series also pays tribute to Black Widow

During a press event for Ms Marvelthe actress Iman Vellani commented on what it’s been like joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the weight of representation and diversity in the series, and how the black widow (Black Widow) has also been an inspiration to her.

Vellani commented that even today he feels that everything that is happening is not real.

It hasn’t seemed real to me for the last two years, and it still isn’t real now. I’m on autopilot right now. I don’t know how I’m going to process this or if I ever will. But yes, I am very lucky and I am very happy to be able to have good people around me.

The actress went on to mention that she hopes people will feel the same way when they watch the series that she felt when she first read the comics.

Comics meant everything to me. I hope that people can see what I saw when I first picked them up, and that tremendous amount of love. I felt cared for and I want people to feel less alone, whether you’re an Avengers fan, Pakistani or Muslim, or a kid trying to figure out your place in this world. All. I think Kamala is a very universal character and a lot of people can relate to her.

Vellani then revealed that Kamala Khan’s amateur fighting style mimics that of other heroes within the MCU, leading Kamala to covertly pay homage to Natasha Romanoff by mimicking many of Black Widow’s poses.

I’ve been working on my pose since I was like ten years old. But no, I just wanted to stay nimble enough to do my stunts. I have the most amazing stunt double. So we were finding out what Kamala’s fighting style is. You know, she’s not a fighter, she’s a sixteen year old high school girl. So a lot of it was like, ‘She’s fine, she’s probably copying everything she sees.’ So we included lots of poses from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Brie Larson’s iconic Captain Marvel poses. So yeah, we have some fun stuff in there.

Vellani mentioned that she would love for the character to meet Iron Man one day, but she doesn’t know if she would want to meet him in person, because she might explode with excitement. Other crossover that he’s heard that a lot of people want is with the Guardians of the Galaxy, in which he noted that Kamala and Groot could make a great team.

When asked about working with Rish Shah, who plays Kamran, the actress joked about how she used to have a huge crush on him.

She was very excited when she even read for the character. She was in love with him. Now we are working together and we are best friends, and I am very happy that we can share this together.

As for how she feels about her role in global representation, Vellani expressed that she tries not to think about it, because it’s a lot of pressure to be first in everything.