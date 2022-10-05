The Marvels: Brie Larson responds to the trolls with a photo of the protagonists and director of the next MCU movie

After the hatred received by Captain Marvel and its protagonist Brie Larson, the actress saw no better response to a lot of trolls than to share a photo on her networks with her castmates and director of The Marvels: Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Nia DaCosta . Read more here!

Although three years have passed since the premiere of Captain Marvelthe protagonist of the film, brie larson, still dealing with a lot of negative comments and trolls who are not happy with the movie Marvel. Now that the premiere of the marvels, the sequel that will feature Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, the actress dedicated a photo to the trolls.

For those who don’t remember or know, the 2019 film that marked the debut of Larson in the MCU was bombarded on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes by some fans who were angry about the film’s feminist themes. Since there were too many comments, Rotten Tomatoes even created a feature called “Verified Ratings and Reviews“. In this way, the site could prevent certain fans from sabotaging the performance of the movies.

Despite the hate and outrage on the Internet for Captain MarvelThe film went on to gross over a billion dollars worldwide. However, the comments continued and became a constant in the networks of brie larson, since his character in the MCU appeared in other movies.

The last time we saw her as Captain Marvel It was in the post-credits scene of the season finale of Ms Marvel. Over there Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) teleports to some unknown place and Carol Danver appears instead. With an open ending and many questions that the marvels I would answer, the next movie of the MCU will meet Ms Marvel, Captain Marvel Y Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The publication of Larson with photos of her with Vellani, Parris and Nia DaCosta (the director of the marvels) comes from the hand of the D23Expo. With the description of *trolls combust* (the trolls catch fire), these photos are intended to speak directly to those who are against a cast with female leads.

Also, this post gave several fans a bit of optimism after Brie Larson give a comment full of uncertainty about his future in the MCU beyond the marvels. When Variety asked the actress how long she would play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Larson answered: “I do not know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Not much is known yet the marvels, but thanks to D23 we know that the three heroines will intertwine unexpectedly, as they will swap places every time they use their respective powers. This movie will also have Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton will make his debut in MCU although it is not known what character he will play.

Larson had said that the installment has some really unexpected twists that will surprise fans and explained that, when he first read the script, he couldn’t believe what he was reading. “I thought this is crazy“said the actress. the marvels It will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts