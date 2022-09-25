The Marvels: Brie Larson Says This Movie Has Been Harder To Make Than The First

In 2019, a new superheroine joined the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to impose her leadership – although many of the fans did not love the idea that she could be the one to take the place of the leader of the Avengers – and It’s about Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson. Her story was set in the 1990s long before the events of The Avengers- 92%.

Her absence in the face of the dangers faced by the well-known superheroes was justified by her goal of protecting other worlds that needed her, and it was until Avengers: Infinity War – 79% when he fought alongside the full team against Thanos and his army. Actually, Captain Marvel – 60% did not have the best response with critics, while its impact with Marvel Studios fans was far from good.

Trying to meet the minimum of three solo films, the company’s new strategy was to have the protagonist accompanied by two other heroines, making the sequel become The Marvels. Now under the direction of Nia DaCosta (Little Woods – 90%, Candyman- 82%), the new film will star Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

No doubt, just as things will be different for the main character, there would also be a lot of changes to the production, and it’s the same. Brie Larson who commented during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly during D23, that the shooting had been much more complicated, especially since now there would be many cables involved, which would also become physically more difficult for the performer.

[Algo] about cables is that they look so funny and they look beautiful so people forget [que es un trabajo duro]. You don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it’s awkward. […] Let me be clear. It’s amazing, but what’s different about this one from the last one is that Carol didn’t fly to the end, so I didn’t have as much work with the cables, so, in this one, there was just a whole new muscle group that was sore.

It seems that this time there will also be more acrobatics by the actors, because in a previous conversation with SiriusXM, Larson said that working on this film was like having their own Disneyland amusement park that only they will enjoy until the film is released in theaters. For now, many fans of the franchise still doubt that the films of Captain Marvel may work, but it will be a matter of waiting for the premiere to be able to make a judgement.

It should be remembered that Monica Rambeau appeared in Captain Marvel when she was a child, so she has quite a history, and even resentments, with Carol. Her second appearance, already with Teyonah’s face, was in WandaVision- 95%, where his contact with Wanda’s Hex gave him his powers. Kamala, for her part, had her debut with her own solo series that, although it raised doubts in the viewers, had a great response from critics. the marvels hits the big screen in July 2023.