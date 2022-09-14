Entertainment

‘The Marvels’ gave an exclusive preview with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani at Expo D23 – TV Series News

From D23 we find out how the next movie ‘The Marvels’ with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in their respective characters is going to unfold.

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani arrived at Expo D23 to show an unpublished and exclusive scene from their film the marvels. The footage shows us that the film will start immediately after the post-credits scenes of Ms. Marvel, whose last episode confirmed Kamala Khan as the MCU’s first mutant, followed by her future friend Wolverine in a She-Hulk chapter where her name was mentioned.

The Marvels, according to the official synopsis, will tell how three heroines exchange places each time they use their powers, this teleportation must be resolved through the formation of a fantastic team that they should form. The third member, of course, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was one of the important presences in the footage shown this afternoon in Anaheim as it was confirmed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) trained her.

It was very nice to have a team, I mean, I have a team!” Said Brie from the presentation of the images that were not published by any Marvel account but only confirm that Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel exchanged places after using their powers and the tutoring of Fury and Monica, debutant in WandaVision.

the marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele’s darling and in charge of making Candyman’s latest horror installment.

