“The Marvels is crazy”

The actress who brings Carol Danvers to life at UCM has shared her reaction to reading The Marvels script for the first time and praises the work of its director

The sequel to Captain Marveltitled the marvelswill be stronger, faster… but also more “crazy”, according to its protagonist Brie Larson. After his participation in Avengers: Endgame of 2019, the cosmic superheroine Carol Danver made a guest appearance on Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings last year. In The Marvels, which is scheduled to premiere in February 2023, just a year from now, Captain Marvel promises to take the MCU to new heights alongside her co-stars Monica Rambeau (Teyona Parris from WandaVision) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani from Ms Marvel).

In an interview with Uproxx, MCU star Brie Larson was asked what she could reveal about her upcoming film The Marvels, and the actress’ response couldn’t have been more eloquent:

“Um, nothing. [ríe]What have we done? I can tell you that we have done it. I can tell you that it will be very good. You know what to do. It’s like, we’re going to play this game for a while, and we’re going to play this for I don’t know, as long as it takes for the movie to come out, where every interview, somebody’s going to ask me a question. And in every interview, I’m going to say, I’m sorry, I can’t. We’re both going to be like, “Yeah, I know.” I know you have to ask, you know I can’t say anything, but it’s fun. It’s a fun little dance we’re doing, isn’t it?

But Larson has found a way to talk about the film without the legal team of Marvel Studios They can sue you for breaching the confidentiality clause that is usually included in your contracts.

“…I feel like it’s something I wish I could talk about. I can talk about my feelings about it. Can I just say… I can’t describe how amazing our principal is, Nia DaCosta, and what an honor it was to work with her, how immensely talented she is, how much I think the future is. And I could also say that when I first read the script, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is crazy.”

Obviously, this is not the first time that a Marvel actor has claimed that his project is “crazy”. So much benedict cumberbatch What elizabeth olsen they have done it for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we already know the expectation that film is creating lately. If The Marvels turns out to be half of what the Doctor Strange sequel is supposed to be, we can bet Marvel is on the right track in Phase 4. At least Brie Larson thinks so.