‘The Marvels’ teases Young Avengers team-up – here’s how

A new superhero team has entered the MCU – and no, I’m not talking about the X-Men.

Instead, I’m talking about the Young Avengers, which is exactly what it sounds like. In Marvel Comics, this group of young heroes related to the Avengers was assembled as part of the Avengers Fail-Safe Program. If the Avengers aren’t around, the Young Avengers step in to help.

The MCU has been laying the groundwork for the Young Avengers for some time now, introducing Young Avengers characters from the comics into films and shows, such as hawkeyeKate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and ant ManCassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). now in MiracleAll that work starts happening simultaneously.

Miracle‘The final scene has Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) living out her best Nick Fury fantasy. She comes to Kate’s apartment and tells her that she is creating a team of young superheroes. This scene marks a major departure from Marvel Comics, as Kamala has never actually been a part of the Young Avengers. However, given her enthusiasm and love for all things Avengers, she could be the perfect person to bring together the Young Avengers of the MCU.

So far, it seems like Kamala has talked to Kate about her dream team, though she’s also mentioned Cassie. So, who else from the MCU could be joining the Young Avengers? let’s take a look.

Who else will be in the MCU’s Young Avengers?

Iman Vellani in “The Marvels”.

Credit: Laura Radford

The MCU has already introduced several comic Young Avengers into the MCU. In addition to Kate and Cassie, we also meet America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, He has the power to jump through the multiverse, creating star-shaped portals along the way. Kid Loki (Jack Weil) also came bottle gourdHowever for the time being he is trapped in the void along with other Loki variants.

Then there’s Elijah Bradley (Elijah Richardson), who we’ve only seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier As yet. He is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the Black Captain America who was subjected to unethical experiments by the US government. In the comics, Elijah plays the Patriot, inheriting his powers from Isaiah.

Another Marvel show featuring various Young Avengers characters wandavision, which introduced Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)’s children Billy and Tommy (Julian Hilliard and Jett Cline). Both of them are also known as Hero Wiccan and Speed. The first is able to manipulate reality and cast magic, while the second is much faster. wandavision Versions of both Billy and Tommy were erased from existence after Wanda gave up control of Westview, but variety of madness Showed us that the boys were alive in other universes, meaning their return is entirely possible. His father, Vision (Paul Bettany), is also a young Avenger – at least, the new version of him. wandavision It is possible

Given that Kamala is leading the MCU’s Young Avengers, there’s also a possibility that characters who weren’t on the team in the comics may also join. This opens the door to other young characters in the MCU, like Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominic Thorn), who was first seen Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand Scar (Will Deusner), son of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), seen for the first time She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,

Miracle Now in theatres.