The Marvels: The director was very upset by the scene of the female Avengers in Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through all kinds of cinematographic genres and styles, different characters between heroes and villains, and even different visions that each director brings. Most have earned the appreciation of viewers, but a few have been judged for not meeting expectations or leaning more towards comedy than action; but it all depends on the perspective of each member of the audience.

If something has stood out in Marvel movies, it is the presence of male protagonists, and there is nothing wrong with that if we think that most of the main characters in comics are men and have worked over the years. Perhaps the only one that had stood out within the Avengers team, without having to be the partner of any of them, was Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Later, Black Panther – 90% would bring the Dora Milaje, the all-female army protecting Wakanda that has been highly acclaimed. Later, the first heroine with a solo movie within the MCU was Captain Marvel. It was then that Avengers: Endgame – 95% would become the perfect setting to give all the heroines an epic moment together. However, it may not have been a spectacular result for many.

Nia DaCosta, who is currently in charge of The Marvels, assured during D23 (via TheDirect) that she ended up upset with that scene, and not because it was undignified, offensive, or forced inclusion. In her words, it was too short a moment that did not allow each and every one of them to shine as a team.

I, like many women around the world, saw Avengers: Endgame and had those six seconds of all the women of Marvel together. She gave me goosebumps, but she was also very upset. I thought: ‘Two hours of this, please.’ So it was really cool that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroines, that was the most exciting thing. I’ve been a huge fan of Marvel for a long time, I loved the movies. Because of that, I always knew that I wanted to be part of this universe.

After the Russo brothers’ Endgame, stories about female superheroes became more accessible with Black Widow’s solo movie – 87%, and Disney Plus series like WandaVision – 95% where, for the first time, audiences got to know Wanda and her voids better before her return as a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. Ms. Marvel also debuted – 100% to then join the marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

It should be remembered that in a previous conversation with Varietythe screenwriter of Avengers: Endgame spoke about the arrival of the heroines and the bad comments that described that moment as “fanservice”. Christopher Markus explained that the main goal has always been to honor the stories of the comics and each of those characters, and that it will be up to each viewer whether or not to catch the easter eggs.