Entertainment

The Marvel’s | When does the new Marvel series premiere and what is it about? What characters will be in the film?

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Series

Check below about the new Marvel movie starring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

andrea petersen

By andrea petersen

the marvels
© Marvelthe marvels
andrea petersen

the marvels is an upcoming superhero movie based on the comics by Marvelwhich will have an important group of well-known characters fighting together to keep peace on earth.

The production has in the main roles to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel character of Brie Larson, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is played again by actress Iman Vellani, who recently starred in the series of the same name.

Teyonah Parris, who participated in WandaVision What Monica Rambeau is also part of the new tape, along with Samuel L Jacksonwho has participated in most of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, the director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Marvels comic stems from an earlier issue called Marvels, which was released in 1994 and was created by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross.

In the comics Kamala Khan goes back in time where she meets Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). The two heroines team up to defeat a powerful villain named Nightscream. However, the synopsis of the film has not yet been announced.

When does The Marvels premiere?

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and will hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

The 3 miniseries of Star + nominated for the Emmy Awards that you must schedule

7 mins ago

Take a deep breath before seeing what Amber Heard looked like before she achieved fame

18 mins ago

Sinister Twin, another horror movie condemned to the Pólvora dump

29 mins ago

Win your tickets for Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball Tour” in England

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button