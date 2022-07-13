The Marvel’s | When does the new Marvel series premiere and what is it about? What characters will be in the film?

Check below about the new Marvel movie starring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

the marvels is an upcoming superhero movie based on the comics by Marvelwhich will have an important group of well-known characters fighting together to keep peace on earth.

The production has in the main roles to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel character of Brie Larson, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is played again by actress Iman Vellani, who recently starred in the series of the same name.

Teyonah Parris, who participated in WandaVision What Monica Rambeau is also part of the new tape, along with Samuel L Jacksonwho has participated in most of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, the director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Marvels comic stems from an earlier issue called Marvels, which was released in 1994 and was created by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross.

In the comics Kamala Khan goes back in time where she meets Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). The two heroines team up to defeat a powerful villain named Nightscream. However, the synopsis of the film has not yet been announced.

When does The Marvels premiere?

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and will hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.