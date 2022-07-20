The Marvels will have musical passages sung by Brie Larson

Brie Larson will return to her artistic side as a pop singer and turn The Marvels into a musical. At least, during some parts of the film.

There are multiple reputable insiders who indicated that the marvelsthe next movie Marvel Studios, you will have a surprise in your footage. That surprise are musical passages sung by Brie Larson. At some point in the film, the actress Captain Marvel will surprise fans by breaking into song. We do not know if it will have much weight in the plot, but it seems that at least we will listen to it.

The editor-in-chief of Geeks Worldwide, KC Walshasked on social media if anyone else had heard that the marvels it had a unique musical element. “Has anyone else heard that Brie Larson’s movie has a musical element?“, he inquired. It seems that she did not quite believe it.

The information has already been confirmed by various sources.

A Twitter user quoted that message and announced that the film the marvels includes a universe in which songs are the only way to communicate. This scoop comes from information published by insider Daniel Richtman. “Yes, there is a musical passage“, confirmed. “They travel to a planet where they can only communicate by singing.“. That would be the reason why Brie Larson would sing. Perhaps, unlike her peers kamala khan Y Monica Rambeau, Carol Danver if you dare to do it.

Insider My Time To Shine Hello supported both reports. He also announced that the musical elements will be part of the sequel to Captain Marvel where we will see Ms Marvel Y Photon. “Yes“, He stated about the musical passages. “It is true that The Marvels has parts of the movie where it becomes a musical“. It remains to be seen how Brie Larson sounds as a MCU singer.

Before her acting career, Brie Larson had a short stint as a professional pop star. She has only one album released dating back to 2005. Although that album only sold a few thousand copies, one of her songs was actually part of the soundtrack of Scott Pilgrim vs. the world (2010). This is what leads MCU fans to wonder how the actress will display her musical talents when it’s her turn on the marvels.