The mascara that Jennifer Aniston loves and is sold at Sephora

Melanie Simon, Jennifer Aniston’s facialist among other celebrities, confessed in a recent interview that there is a mascara that excites her very much and that, since she discovered it a little over a decade ago, she has not parted with it. And the same thing happens to Jennifer Aniston. Both have fallen in love with the product and, in light of how the actress’s eyelashes look no matter where she goes, we wanted to know more about this basic makeup. The first thing we have seen is that in Sephora they sell it through their platform on-linethe second, that its price is affordable (less than 15 euros) and, as it is available, before buying it to put our lashes at your service we have investigated a little more about what the product is.

The mascara is called Limitless Lashes and the brand to which it belongs is Ilia Beauty. The identity of this American company revolves around a concept of clean beauty, which is why its products are made almost entirely with natural ingredients. In the specific case of Limitless Lashes, 90% of its composition is organic and is designed to take care of the health of the eyelashes. There are many people who are most interested in a mascara having durability. If that is your case, you may not be convinced by this product, because it is easily removed with warm water. So if you plan to go on a date capable of causing you tears, better choose another product. Of course, it is suitable for sensitive skin, so its softness and delicacy may convince you.

Limitless Lashes by Ilia Beauty For sale at Sephora (14.99 euros) Buy Product

Olivia Wilde is another fan of Limitless Lashes, like so many thousands of people who have bothered to comment on the network about the benefits it brings them. Among the main benefits that stand out is its brush applicator, which with a perfect mix between short bristles on one side and longer ones on the other, amazing results are achieved. While the former help create the ideal curl and increase volume, the latter prolong the length and separate the lashes to open the eye completely.

As if that were not enough, we have seen that its composition is an ultra moisturizing based on organic beeswax and carnauba wax. And, although the word “wax” conveys an image of heaviness, it doesn’t have to. In fact, users refer in many reviews that its lightness is a captivating feature. However, we have already put it in our shopping basket and we hope that the test is worth it. Who knows, maybe we’ll end up getting as excited as Aniston and his facialist.

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you