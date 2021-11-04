The Maserati Ghibli turns 55

GOOD WIND – Turin, November 1966, 48th International Motor Show. Among the numerous style proposals and new models presented by car manufacturers around the world, a prototype with taut and streamlined lines shines. To admire it, you have to go to the Maserati stand, where the new berlinetta, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for the Turin-based Ghia body, leads the line-up of the Trident, at the time formed by the Sebring, Quattroporte, Mexico and Mistral models. His name is Maserati Ghibli and renews, three years later, the tradition, inaugurated with the Mistral and still rooted in the Maserati nomenclature, of baptizing cars with the names of the winds. Ghibli, which in Arabic means “southern”, is nothing more than the sirocco, the strong and warm south-east wind which, especially in spring and autumn, blows from North Africa towards the Mediterranean, raising whirlwinds of sand.

SPORTS DNA, MASTER STYLE – And whirlwinds of emotions generate the new Maserati Ghibli, which with its pure shapes, masterfully harmonized in a car body that embraces the passenger compartment without interruption, a flash magnet and glances, meeting the favor of the public and the wealthy customers of the Trident house which, between 1967 and 1972 , in 1.280 they will choose it by virtue of its great aesthetic impact and its powerful engines. The refined mechanical layout greatly facilitated Giugiaro’s work, who had the good fortune to be able to wander with his imagination around a structure similar to that of a racing car. The chassis, derived from the tubular structure of the Mexico, surrounds the engine, identical to the 4.7-liter V8 of the Quattroporte but equipped with dry sump lubrication, a solution that made it possible to reduce its height and, therefore, to design a low and sloping. The retractable headlights contribute to streamlining the nose, while on the sides the tension is ensured by a dihedral which, covering it entirely, divides it into two smooth surfaces, moved by the curves of the wheel arches and by the shoulder, curved and powerful, with which the pavilion it joins the tail, slender and streamlined.

LESS HP BUT FASTER – The Quattroporte’s 4709 cc eight-cylinder V-shaped engine, itself derived from the 5000 GT engine, delivers 50 hp more than the “world’s fastest production sedan” (thus, in 1963, it was legitimately presented flagship of the Trident, ed), reaching an altitude of 340 and allowing the Maserati Ghibli to reach 265 km / h. Entered into production in 1967, the Maserati Ghibli it benefits from an initial restyling of the interior already the following year, with the possibility, moreover, of being equipped with an automatic gearbox in place of the traditional five-speed manual. In 1970 the Ghibli received a series of deeper updates: the new, larger headlights, the partly redesigned dashboard, the new headrests, but above all the 4.9-liter engine (weakened to 330 hp yet able to push the car on the threshold of 280 km / h), give life to a new version of the model, identified by the initials SS.

THE SPIDER, SPECIAL WANTED – The beautiful coupé version, which in the meantime was establishing itself in Italy and abroad as one of the most successful Gran Turismo, in 1969 the Maserati added a template with bodywork spider, which again bears the stamp of the Turin Ghia body shop. The elimination of the fast-back profile with which the tail of the closed variant ended, while involving the total reconstruction of the bonnet, does not alter the harmony of the original Giugiaro design, returning an overall result of great charm, especially with the folded top, hidden flush with the bodywork. The same cannot be said of the version equipped with the hard-top, whose line, due to the necessary presence of the fixing uprights of the hard top, is inevitably heavier. In the five years in which it remained in production, the Maserati Ghibli Spider was built in 125 examples, of which about twenty were abundant in the SS version, still the most sought after on the historic car market. Today, the value of a Ghibli Spider SS in showcase conditions, calculated on the basis of the advertisements of the main classic car dealers and on the specimens sold in the auctions of the sector, it exceeds the 300,000 euros momentum, while for an SS with coupé body you spend, on average, up to 100,000 euros in less. It can cost even less than 200,000 euros, however, a nice example with the 4.7-liter engine.