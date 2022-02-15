The Maserati Grecale will be presented on March 22nd

ONLY A FEW STICKERS – The Maserati Grecale will be presented on March 22, 2022. To communicate it is the same house, which jointly has also published new images showing the SUV practically without camouflage. To hide the final bodywork are in fact only stickers, which in any case do not hide the sleek and sporty profile, with a low and sloping roof.

A TRUE SUV, BUT SPORTS – The Maserati Grecale it will be built in the Cassino plant and is related to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it shares the platform, which has however been modified to cope with the larger dimensions (485 cm long, 195 cm wide and 167 high). Being a Maserati, the technicians had to find the right compromise between ride comfort and sporting performance. Balance that should be achieved thanks to the refined suspension scheme, which includes a quadrilateral at the front and a multilink at the rear, combined with pneumatic springs. Furthermore, all versions of the Maserati Grecale will be equipped with 4×4 traction; the electronically controlled mechanical self-locking rear differential will be optional on the less powerful. Being an SUV, there will be no lack of off-road driving modes that can be selected from the appropriate selector.

THE ENGINES – The engines of the Maserati Grecalebut the presence of the 4-cylinder 2.0 petrol engine with the 48-volt light hybrid system already used by the Ghibli, which on the Grecale should deliver 300 hp. There will also be room for a sportier version with the 3.0 V6 Neptune equipped with over 500 HP, to which will be added, in 2023, also a pure electric variant with a 90 kWh battery and 800 volt charging system. The price list should start at around 75,000 euros.