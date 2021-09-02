The mask and the man between Friuli and Africa

The exhibition closes on 5 September with an extraordinary number of visitors Pust Dan Fang Faces, bodies and rituals: from African and Friulian masks to photography by Roberto Kusterle hosted in the Ancient Complex of the Battuti of San Vito al Tagliamento.

A closure that also marks the conclusion of the LIMINALITY-betwixt and between contemporary art review that began in June 2020 and fatally upset in the programming by the COVID-19 emergency, curated by Eva Comuzzi and Orietta Masin and promoted by the Circolo ARCI Cervignano with the contribution of Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Municipality of Cervignano del Friuli, Cassa Rurale FVG, with the patronage of PromoTurismo FVG and the collaboration of numerous public and private bodies.

The exhibition Pust Dan Fang, which brought together three different components such as the masks of Pust (the Carnival of the Natisone Valleys), those of the African Dan dynasty and the ‘mud’-clay that envelops the bodies of Kusterle (mud in Friulian becomes’ fang ‘which in turn recalls the name of an African people) represented, for the curators, a hymn to slowness, almost a new magic formula that can bring back to the contemporary the attention for the mysteries of past rites and traditions that unfortunately they are gradually extinguishing. Thanks to a careful preparation that included the three floors of the Battuti, the exhibition, created in collaboration with the Municipality of San Vito al Tagliamento, offered an evocative path between African masks and ceremonial helmets for funerary and fertility rites from the collection private Sottile, the typical masks of the Carnival of the Natisone Valleys made by Antonio Trinco and others from the Ruttar Museum in Clodig, and the complex photographic narratives by Roberto Kusterle.

The finissage on September 5th, at 6.30 pm at the Antico Teatro Arrigoni, will see the visual anthropologist as protagonist Stefano Morandini with the meeting The mask and the man between Friuli and Africa. A conference focused on the traditions and rites of our Region related to African ones, with a focus on Carnival, disguises and body rites in the various tribes.

In compliance with the directives for the containment of the Covid-19 contagion, the finissage is free admission but with a mandatory GREEN PASS and booking. SMS or on WHATSAPP to the number 338 845 4492