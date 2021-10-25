The Mask – From zero to myth: all the curiosities about the film with Jim Carrey

In the nineties Jim Carrey he was the most popular actor in the world, and one of the first to receive millionaire salaries for his blockbuster films. In 1994 alone he starred in three feature films that consecrated him as the king of American comedy. It is about Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura – The Pet Catcher And The Mask – From zero to myth. Directed by Chuck Russell (director also known for Blob – The fluid that kills, The eliminator And The devil’s move), the film is based on the famous comic book character created in 1989 by John Arcudi And Doug Mahnke. With its arrival on the big screen, it gained popularity that continues to this day.



The Mask was the first big screen title produced by Dark Horse Entertainment, the film division of the comic book publishing house of the same name also known for Sin City and Hellboy). The comic, however, is known for its dark tone and graphic violence. Based on this, it was initially thought to draw a new horror saga, but finally falling back on a product more for families, less bleak and with greater elements of comedy. The entry into the cast of Carrey then confirmed this will, making it The Mask – From zero to myth an extremely entertaining work still today.

With a budget of $ 20 million and a global gross of 350, the film established itself as one of the biggest profits of its year and beyond. Although almost 30 years have passed, The Mask – From zero to myth still remains today a title unsurpassed in its genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Mask – From zero to myth: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Stanley Ipkiss, a bank employee in Edge City, temperamentally romantic, shy and weak. The only friends he has are his colleague Charlie and the beloved little dog Milo. One morning a seductive blonde, Tina Carlyle, enters the bank to open an account and goes to Stanley, who is struck by the sight of the girl. In reality, the woman is filming the inside of the bank to facilitate a robbery, planned by her boyfriend Dorian Tyrel, a gangster who needs cash to wage a fight between gangs and conquer local leadership. However, Stanley’s life will take an unexpected turn in what he considers the worst day of his life.

At the end of this, in fact, Stanley’s car suddenly stops on a bridge, showing an engine failure. Desperate, however, he finds his fortune in that unforeseen event. This takes the form of an ancient mask depicting Loki, the Norse god of cunning and deception. Intrigued by the object, Stanley decides to pick it up and take it home. When he wears it for fun, he will see himself transformed into The Mask, an unstable green-faced character, endowed with physical invulnerability and other bizarre powers. With these new abilities, he will decide to conquer what he has not been able to afford until now.

The Mask – From zero to myth: the cast of the film

The whole film is based on the histrionic skills of the protagonist, for whom it was therefore necessary to find the right interpreter. Initially, actors such as Rick Moranis, Robin Williams And Nicolas Cage. The director, however, was struck by the comedy of Jim Carrey, at that time popular thanks to the program In Living Color. When the actor was able to read the script, he felt that The Mask was a character written for him. Carrey’s contribution was invaluable. Not only were his physical movements so cartoonish that they didn’t need special effects in post-production, but he also improvised many of the most iconic moments.

Loading... Advertisements

Next to him, in the role of Tina Carlyle, is the actress Cameron Diaz, here in his first film role. Despite having no previous experience in acting, the actress was chosen among many for her being a funny person and for the chemistry of the couple demonstrated with Carrey. The actor Peter Greene plays antagonist Dorian Tyrell, while Orestes Matacena it’s Niko, Dorian’s rival mafia boss. The actors Peter Riegert And Jim Doughan instead are the police detectives Mitch Kellaway and Doyle, engaged in the capture of The Mask. Unforgettable is also the dog Milo, belonging to the protagonist, played by a lively Jack Russell.

The Mask – From zero to myth: the sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Following the huge success of the film, an animated series was created, much appreciated by fans. However, it took 2005 for the character to return to the cinema in The Mask 2. However, the character is played here by Jamie Kennedy, as Carrey said he wasn’t interested in reprising the role. This new transposition, however, established itself as a scorching flop of critics and audiences and for years there was no longer any talk of dedicating further films to The Mask. Only recently, however, has Carrey himself opened up to the possibility of reprising the role. The only condition for this to happen, however, would be the presence of a visionary director with whom the actor may have an interest in collaborating. The future of The Mask therefore still remains uncertain.

You can take advantage of The Mask – From zero to myth thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Google Play, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 25 October at 9.15 pm On the canal Italy 2.

Source: IMDb