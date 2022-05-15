The mask in airports and airplanes will no longer be mandatory as of May 16

One more step towards returning to normality. The European Security Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have announced this Wednesday that they will withdraw the recommendation that masks be mandatory on flights and airports as part of the measures against the coronavirus.

This measure includes, however, an exception: the mask will continue to be mandatory in flights that start or end in destinations where it is used in public transport.

The step is one of the most important that has been taken in the field of restrictions and measures against the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and in many ways it marks a turning point in the future of the disease. It also arrives, despite the voices that claim that it is still too early to get rid of the mask, given the constant increase in infections and income.

Protocol Update

The update of the Joint Aviation Health Security Protocol takes into account the current situation in relation to the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, the organizations said in a statement.

In view of this, it is possible to begin to relax the restrictions in force regarding air traffic, which will help to alleviate the burden that they place on the sector.

“Starting next week, masks will no longer have to be mandatory on air travel in all cases, in line with national authorities changing requirements for public transport across Europe,” said the director. EASA Executive, Patrick Ky.