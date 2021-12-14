The mask that lights up if it comes into contact with Covid, the invention that comes from Japan

A mask that yes illuminates when it comes into contact with the Covid. This is the new model of safety device developed by researchers at Kyoto University, Japan. The mask in question also contains a removable filter that contains neutralizing antibodies to Covid-19 derived from ostrich eggs.

The researchers, led by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, Veterinary professor and university rector, they injected the deactivated virus into ostriches by observing how these animals were able to neutralize pathogens and in fact destroy the virus. During the experiment, as reported by Corriere della Sera, they waited for them to deposit the eggs and from them they extracted the antibodies.

These antibodies were then studied to be inserted into the masks as filters that, if nebulized with a particular solution, are able to light up in the dark and show whether or not one has actually come into contact with Covid-19. For now, this is a test that has been tested on a few people, but if the study were to have good results, the hope is to have an extra weapon in the prevention and tracking of the virus.

