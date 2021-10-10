The Mask was born as a Nightmare horror movie

Curiosity Beetlejuice could have been a horror with Arnold Schwarzenegger

We are in the mid-nineties and Jim Carrey fresh from the success of Ace Ventura is cast in one of the roles that will make him popular, shy and clumsy banker Stanley Ipkissn of The Mask, a live-action film adaptation based on the comic series of the same name published by Dark Horse, which often included very dark horror stories about how the mask killed people with heinous cartoon gags. Chuck Russell, director of the film and a couple of eighties horror classics, the sequel Nightmare 3 – The Dream Warriors and the remake Blob – The fluid that kills, in an interview he said that the first draft of the film’s script had the dark tone of a horror before being transformed into the very particular comedy tailored to a histrionic Jim Carrey, who thanks to this role will be chosen as Riddler in Batman Forever.

It’s a great example of how to really fight for your movie viewing, we changed it from a horror movie to a comedy. Originally conceived as a horror film, it was a real battle. New Line wanted a new kind of Freddy movie [Krueger]. Coincidentally, I had seen the same original The Mask comic that they had ended up buying and thought, “He’s really cool, but he’s too much like Freddy Krueger.” It really was. He wore the mask and killed people. And he always had a joke ready. It was a really cool, splatterpunk, black and white comic. They remade the comics to be more like my movie, but the original comics were really cool, dark and scary. “

The “The Mask” horror version

Just to understand what the tone of the project was in its early stages, it seems that a discarded idea would have seen as the protagonist a manufacturer of masks who removed the face from corpses to put them on teenagers and turn them into zombies. If you know a little about the original comic you can understand this approach, the comic was very different from the typical superhero strips, aimed at an adult audience and focused on the mask that transformed anyone who wore it into a psychopathic killer, known as the Big Head, who kills his victims in a gruesome way for futile reasons.

Given the director’s horror resume, New Line’s choice of Chuck Russell was therefore aimed at producing a well-rounded horror to ride the success of the films of Nightmare, but in the words of Russell himself it was he who wanted to create something different and in some way also unique with respect to a specific genre. So it was that the protagonist is joined by the little dog Milo, who does not exist in the original comic series, ditto for the antagonist of the film, Dorian Tyrell played by Peter Greene and for the fascinating Tina Carlyle of the then newcomer Cameron Diaz who replaces Kathy, a character who in the comics was Stanley Ipkiss’s girlfriend.

Chuck Russell contacted screenwriter Mike Werb after reading the script he had written for Curious George and from this encounter “The Mask” from horror will become the crazy romantic comedy inspired by the looted theme of the double that we all know. But before Carrey was chosen to play Ipkiss and his crazy and unbridled alter ego “The Mask”, during various stages of the film’s development there were several actors considered for the role, among them we remember Matthew Broderick, Steve Martin, Rick Moranis, Martin Short, Keanu Reeves, Mike Myers, John Ritter and Robin Williams, with Will Ferrell being among those who turned down the role.

The original comic

“The Mask” is a comic series created by Doug Mahnke and John Arcudi and published by Dark Horse Comics known for its dark tone and graphic violence. The series tells the story of a supernatural mask that guarantees the wearer a almost unlimited power, often at the expense of sanity. The original trilogy composed by The Mask, The Mask Returns And The Mask Strikes Back it was released as a limited series from 1991 to 1995, and has since expanded into various spin-offs and other media.

The Mask character was inspired by a combination of the Joker and Steve Ditko’s version of the Creeper, as well as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In the original comics, Stanley Ipkiss dons the mask and becomes a villain; other characters who later wear the mask will become, regardless of their intentions in wearing it, cruel anti-heroes or murderous and vengeful criminals with ultraviolent tendencies.

The basic concept of “The Mask” was created by Mike Richardson in 1982 and the first appearance was in the strip “Masque” which was published in the first issues of “Dark Horse Presents”. Richardson then introduced his concept to Marvel Comics writer / comic artist Mark Badger. Badger’s strips, however, become more and more political and so Richardson ends the strip with the intention of returning the character to his original concept. Artist Chris Warner is hired to revamp the character based on Richardson’s original drawing and he will create the definitive look for the character. This new look was launched in 1989 on the pages of Dark Horse’s short-lived anthology “Mayhem”. Aspiring writer John Arcudi and artist Doug Mahnke were hired to create the new adventures, which became “a combination of Tex Avery and Terminator”. In 1991 Arcudi and Mahnke introduced one of Mask’s antagonists, a dumb and brutal hulk named Walter. The series culminated in 2000 with the DC Comics crossover Joker / Mask, in which the magical mask finds its way into the hands of Batman’s archenemy, the Joker.

Differences between film and comics

In the 1994 film and animated series, the Mask was toned down to make it as dangerous as the wearer; main character Stanley Ipkiss is portrayed as a good guy, and his alter-ego The Mask is a mischievous cheater, but also a kindhearted superhero. The same goes for the main character in the 2005 sequel, Tim Avery, who is named after Tex Avery. Stanley Ipkiss and his alter-ego The Mask bear similarities to Spider-Man, in that he and Peter Parker are both unfortunate ordinary people, but their alter-egos Spider-Man and The Mask are confident and sarcastic superheroes. The Mask also shares similarities with Deadpool, as they both started out as villains but went on to become comic anti-heroes.

In the film, whenever someone wearing The Mask is seriously or fatally injured, they show no signs of their injuries and are basically indestructible. However, in the first three volumes of the original comic, whenever someone wearing The Mask is seriously or fatally injured, their blood and organs leak. However, they regenerate and wounds heal quickly and in a similar way to other comic book characters such as Wolverine, Lobo, Deathstroke, and Deadpool.

In the original Dark Horse comic series the character of Stanley Ipkiss is very different, apart from very few similarities. Instead of being portrayed as likeable and lovable in the film, in the comic he is portrayed as very vengeful and with a killer instinct.

In the film, Stanley Ipkiss as The Mask takes revenge on the mechanics by putting mufflers in their rears, in the film after The Mask’s night raid we see them come out on a stretcher from the workshop still alive. In the original comics The Mask actually does the same, but then kills them by mutilating their bodies.

In the original comics Stanley Ipkiss dies at the end of the first half of the first volume; after his bloody killing spree and when he takes off The Mask, Ipkiss is eventually killed by his girlfriend Kathy who sneaked into his apartment and put on The Mask before killing him.

In the original comics, there was a character named Walter, who was one of The Mask’s main antagonists. Walter was a dumb, almost indestructible, ultraviolent gangster who takes an interest in The Mask because of the power he possesses. Despite not appearing in the film, the character makes frequent appearances in the animated series inspired by the film.

There are many disturbing scenes occurring in the original comic that have been removed from the film. In one of these scenes from the comic, Stanley Ipkiss as The Mask takes revenge on his childhood teacher who had been mean to him as a child. While the teacher is giving a lesson and harshly scolds a young student for spelling a word wrong, The Mask shows up and starts jokingly scolding her. Then he slaps her violently to the point of knocking her to the ground. Due to her age, the teacher is injured and seeks help from the same student she had scolded a moment before, but The Mask chokes her to death by forcibly shoving a foot into her mouth, while mocking her in front of the mortified children.

Sequel, video game and animated series

Although we are big fans of the movie “The Mask”, we cannot hide that we would have liked to see an adaptation closer to the horror tone of the original material, which could have launched another potential horror icon, the fact is that the rehash of the original material has worked great and in addition to contributing to Jim Carrey’s consolidation as a nineties comic star, it also became a critical and commercial success. The film grossed over $ 351 million from an estimated budget of between $ 18 and $ 23 million, making it the second most profitable comic-based film to date, behind the Superman of 1978. Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role, and the film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Special Effects, made by four-time Academy Award winner Greg Cannom (Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Mrs. Doubtfire, The curious case of Benjamin Button, Vice – The man in the shadows), but that year it was the acclaimed winner Forrest Gump. The success of the original film spawned a video game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System developed by THQ; a three-season animated TV series produced in 1995 by Dark Horse Entertainment and an independent sequel, The Mask 2 (Son of the Mask), released in 2005, crushed by critics and also resulted in a resounding flop at the box office.