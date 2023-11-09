‘The Masked Singer’ exposes Nick Cannon’s ‘future baby mama’ Luann de Lesseps

Michael Baker/Fox

This post contains spoilers for this week’s episode of FOX masked singer,

It was a night of one-hit wonders during the seventh episode of Fox’s masked singer Season 10, where a final group of contestants sang and twerked on stage as exaggerated table ornaments and delicious desserts.

In masked singerOn this week’s SmackDown, Anteater performed a folky rendition of Toni Basil’s “Hey, Mickey” while Hibiscus dipped her yellow-tipped petals to a bubblegum pop tune. Panelist Jenny McCarthy was the only person to guess the former correctly real housewives of new york city Star Luann de Lesseps, aka Countess Luann, aka the woman behind the single “Chic C’est La Vie.” They didn’t hesitate to praise and celebrate the reality star after the reveal, after reading clues like the New York landmark the Statue of Liberty.

“Oh my God! I got to see her live performance masked singer” McCarthy said after the revelations.

After singing “It’s Raining Men”, the Countess leaned in to kiss host Nick Cannon. In season nine, Canon, while presenting a clue on the singing competition, joked that de Lesseps was his “new baby mama”. Now, covered in a tropical plant costume, de Lesseps didn’t hesitate to tease the show’s host.

“All the hugs and kisses you get, dear,” she coaxed Canon, who joked that the Countess was his “future baby mother.”

During the episode, Hibiscus gave clues such as a gingerbread house, a stint in hospital, a resemblance to Sharon Stone, and connections to Elton John and David Bowie. The panellists guessed Kim Cattrall, Hannah Waddingham and Janice Dickinson wrongly.

“My life has been partly soap opera, partly comedy of errors,” de Lesseps shared before the reveal.

De Lesseps plans to attend Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy on Peacock this December, following the release of the trailer at BravoCon last weekend. Beyond reality TV stardom, she has been in legal trouble in the past. Countess was arrested in December 2017 on charges of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, and after violating her probation in 2019, she said, “I paid very, very dearly last year for a very big mistake.” Paid the price.” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The night also featured a performance by Donut, who sang Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling”; Anteater, who serenaded the audience with Mark Cohan’s “Walking in Memphis”; and Candelabra’s soulful performance of Ameri’s “1 Thing.” watched last week’s episode teen wolf star Tyler Posey will be highlighted as Hawk, and earlier episodes will feature LGBT trailblazer and tennis icon Billie Jean King, “King of Trash Talk” Michael Rapaport, and vanderpump rules Supervisor Tom Sandoval was all revealed.