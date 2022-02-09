The masked singer press conference, live broadcast, speeches, masks

The statements and interventions of the protagonists of the third edition of the Rai 1 show hosted by Milly Carlucci.

Tuesday February 8 12.00 from the Auditorium Rai of the Foro Italico in Rome the press conference of de The Masked Singerled by Milly Carlucci and directed by Luca Alcini. The live account of the speeches and statements of those present.

The Masked Singer 3 direct press conference: speeches

Third edition of the program conducted by Milly Carlucci in which 12 celebrities compete, through singing performances performed anonymously thanks to picturesque and spectacular masks. Among the novelties the duets in which the “masks” will perform with great names of the Italian music scene.

The masked singer will be broadcast on Rai1 on Friday 11 February in prime time. Speakers Stefano Coletta – Rai1 Director, Milly Carlucci; Leonardo Pasquinelli – CEO Endemol Shine Italy, Arisa, Caterina Balivo, Flavio Insinna, Simone Di Pasquale, Sara Di Vaira, Vito Coppola, Francesco Facchinetti

Moderates: Laura Costantini – Rai Press Office

Stefano Coletta’s speech

The press conference begins with the intervention of Stefano Coletta – Director of Rai 1: “This year there will be six episodes. The thing that initially struck me about this program, in addition to the female population, were also the very young targets who were passionate about this program. The second edition confirmed to me that children and adolescents are passionate about this unusual mechanism of Italian generalist TV.

At the center is the mask, the link between a congenital conflict that exists in every man between being and appearing. Many philosophers have written a lot about this. Masks still represent an element of particular attraction today. The new edition is even more connected than in the past with the mood of the country. Lightness will reward this program.

Historically we need to link ourselves with mechanisms that make us forget what we have experienced and return to normal. This talent game will bring a lot of joy to homes. Each of the masks will represent an art, a craft, where everyone can project themselves. The diverse and talented company represents the community with which the public wants to tune in.

We welcome Sara Di Vaira, Simone Di Pasquale, Arisa and Vito Coppola. Thanks for Endemol. When the public feels and perceives that a group has worked in freedom, they tune in more, live freedom “.

“.

Il Cantante Mascherato 3 direct press conference: The other statements

Leonardo Pasquinelli – CEO Endemol Shine Italy: “We believe that this format is able to bring the family together around the TV. Thanks to Milly Carlucci and her modus operandi ”.

Milly Carlucci: “My gratitude goes to all those who have allowed the realization of this program. As Stefano Coletta said, who among us has never worn a mask? In our case the characters who wear the mask do it for freedom and not to hide. At the beginning of this project I was asked to humanize the masks, to make it easier for the older audience to understand.

This year the characters will talk to the 4 detectives, obviously with an altered voice. There will be many clues that you can still steal from their words. Even gestures can help to try to get an idea of ​​who the protagonist is.

During the first episode there will be duets. The characters of the first episode: Campagna’s cousins, Masco Masini, Orietta Berti, Cristina D’Avena, Fausto Leali, Riccardo Fogli, Morgan, Mietta, Arisa, Edoardo Vianello and Cristiano Malgioglio. The 4 jurors will be able to unmask the characters.

This year there are twelve masks. The music will be by Luigi Saccà. Choreography by Simone Di Pasquale. Sara Di Vaira chief inspector who will collect the voices of the public. Vito Coppola will be the soloist. Arisa is a very acute woman who will certainly make a notable contribution in our investigation.

The investigators

Flavio Insinna: “The method of investigation is to study the characters. Many friends also help me with their comments. A phrase from Coletta “it is never too late to have a happy adolescence” comes back to my mind at this moment. And I would add that it is never too late to have fun and get involved “.

Arisa: “It was also very difficult to be a competitor of the program (it was in the first edition). It is very nice to find Milly’s team again, because she is the mother of this family. I don’t have an investigative method, I’ll refine it episode after episode.

Caterina Balivo: “The notebook is a scholastic legacy. The mask for me has a particular meaning, of joy “.

Sara Di Vaira: “It is an honor to be here, in these 15 years I have grown and will still grow in this wonderful family”.

Simone Di Pasquale: “I stage the phantasmagoric ideas of a thousand with a mask”.

Vito Coppola: “I immediately perceived the sense of family that reigns here. I will dance, alongside the masks and characters. Very happy to be here “.

Matteo Addino – choreographer: “There will be a lot of versatility in the choreographic representations. All under the supervision of Milly, who lets us enter the imagination ”.

Questions from reporters

“This is the jury we were aiming for. Regarding the competitor, for us the main argument is that of gathering the Rai 1 audience. Let’s not think about the neighbor ” Milly Carlucci.

Which mask and character would you see on Mahmood and Blanco: “Our masks are chosen by the protagonists. The mask must be lived with happiness “he replies Milly Carlucci.

On Milly Carlucci as host of the Festival – Milly Carlucci: “I have already done a Festival with Pippo Baudo. I have many commitments to prepare the programs that I already run. I believe that Amadeus was friendly in conducting him, so after finding this ideal balance why mess with him? ”.

“Amadeus has at this moment reached the figure that people want to see in Sanremo,” he says Stefano Coletta.

How long does it take to make the masks? Milly Carlucci – “It’s a long job. He starts with a sketch, then the Cosplay professionals translate it into reality. There are so many ways to realize these kinds of ideas. There is a significant commitment of manual time and it is all made in Italy “.