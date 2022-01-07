the massacre never happened- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

The data speak for themselves: reduced mortality despite the low diffusion of vaccines. The protection offered by the young and middle age is a certainty, perhaps the exposure to malaria has contributed

In the midst of so many reasons for concern, the pandemic offers a positive surprise. The Covid massacre in sub-Saharan Africa, announced regularly for almost two years, has never begun and perhaps never will. More people die of Covid in Italy than in the poorest countries on the planet, although their access to vaccines is shockingly low.

The clear scientific explanation: the very young and middle age protects them, almost as much as the vaccine. good news that shouldn’t be hidden. And there are no subterfuges to minimize it. The statistics collected in the Our World in Data database apply. In Italy – which unfortunately is in the high end of the western average – the pandemic caused 229 deaths for every hundred thousand inhabitants, in Uganda seven deaths out of a hundred thousand people, in Nigeria two. The review of African countries reserves the same pleasant discovery, mortality ranges from 15 deaths per hundred thousand inhabitants in Gambia and Gabon, to two in Burkina Faso. Among these lists lie many of the poorest nations on the planet. To which we usually pay attention that is as compassionate as it is ideological, distracted and stereotyped. (Federico Rampini signs the Global newsletter every Saturday: to subscribe, just go here: www.corriere.it/global) L’Africa, we have long decided, it must make news only for its tragedies. It interests us as the epicenter of human misery and suffering, a continent devastated by armed conflicts and civil wars, a new frontier of jihadism, a land of conquest for Western or more recently Chinese neo-colonialism, a basin of desperate migrants, with the addition of upcoming migratory waves linked to climate disasters. In this bleak and desolate scenario, when the pandemic started we decided that, of course, it would inflict far greater damage on the black continent. the Pavlovian reflection of us Westerners, the humanitarian automatism of the sense of guilt, has been triggered. Since vaccines – at least the ones that work – are produced in the West and especially in America, the new African massacre would have been yet another stain on our consciences. A massacre caused by the selfishness of the rich. Why didn’t it go like this?

Inequality of access to vaccines exists; undeniable and unforgivable. The data processed by the World Bank and Oxford University, summarized in an analysis of the weekly The Economist, they say that in countries with medium or medium-high income, i.e. over 4,000 dollars per capita per year of GDP, 160 vaccines have already been administered per hundred inhabitants, that is, more than one and a half doses each. This average obviously includes young children not subject to inoculation, other non-vaccinable people, and the no vax area. In the poorest countries on the planet, those under a thousand dollars of GDP per capita, there are only twelve inoculated vaccines for every hundred people. That is less than a tenth. This confirms the failure of Covax, the initiative promoted by the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute immunizations everywhere. In truth, the fiasco is not just a consequence of the selfishness of the rich. A serious obstacle concerns distribution and logistics. The most effective vaccines made in the USA often require storage at very low temperatures, which is problematic in sub-Saharan areas where electricity is scarce. For every dollar the vaccine costs, you have to spend another five dollars on transportation and storage to the final recipient. Finally, we must deal with a no vax area which is even more extensive in poor countries. In West Africa only 39% of the population is willing to be inoculated: ancient prejudices and distrust towards Western medicine, or towards the local governments that sponsor it, intervene.

But poor access to vaccines was not as lethal as feared. Faced with the data on low mortality, many Westerners turn up their noses: since reality does not coincide with our prejudices, then the statistics must be false. It is plausible that the most backward countries are less efficient than us in counting deaths from Covid. There is a proven way to get around this gap, the measurement of excess deaths it resorts to The Economist. The deviation from the average of annual deaths, between 2020-2021 and the pre-Covid era,

it gives us reliable and safe indications. This flawless measurement confirms that the African massacre never took place, indeed the pandemic was more benign south of the Sahara. The explanation lies in the average age of those populations: 20 years, compared to 43 in the European Union. The bursting demographic vitality, which we have often considered as one of the African plagues, in this case reveals a positive reverse. Some scientists add a complementary explanation: the countries most exposed to malaria may have also developed other forms of partial immunity against Covid. The latter remains a hypothesis to prove; while the protection offered by the young is a certainty. Also because of Covid, people suffering from other diseases such as obesity and diabetes, more common in old age, die more often. Youth served as a shield, making up for other African shortcomings.

In this context, even the health care selfishness of rich countries is more rational than it appears: vaccines have been given priority to fragile areas, which this time coincide with the rich areas of the planet. Opulence and vulnerability go hand in hand in the face of Covid. Although it remains the wonderful exception of a Japan even older than us and yet capable of maintaining an African mortality (a compliment).

This should not exempt us from new efforts for a widespread worldwide distribution of vaccines. Some additional scrutiny should be exercised on those international bureaucracies such as the WHO to which we delegate the mission. But the positive surprise from Africa holds a lesson for us. The humanitarian automatisms that veiled us are, after all, the latest neo-colonial legacy. Out of addiction, out of mental laziness, we are trained to think that everything that happens in the world depends on us. We see ourselves as the navel of the universe and the engine of history, even if we haven’t been for a long time. In this case, the mea culpa of Western consciences took place regardless of the facts, and we flogged ourselves for a tragedy that never happened.