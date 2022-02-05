The massacre of blue whiting in the Bay of Biscay, more than 100 thousand fish dead

AGI – Horror in the Bay of Biscay, where a huge school of fish has been sighted, but they are all dead and floating: the videos shot by the environmentalists show an endless expanse of carcasses, “over 100 thousand”, which emerge on the surface of the water. The French government and the EU Commission have announced an investigation.

According to the environmental group Sea Shepherd France, which has published photographs of dead fish floating on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean in social media, the fish “were thrown into the sea” 300 km from La Rochelle, from what is one of the largest fishing boats in the world, the Margiris, 143 m long; the affected area covers an expanse of approximately 3 thousand square meters.

Voilà ce qui se passe en ce moment dans le golfe de Gascogne au large de La Rochelle. Quatre navires-usines opèrent dans la zone, dont le Margiris, le deuxième plus grand chalutier du monde (banni en Australie). pic.twitter.com/nA64Fm7VlC – Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) February 3, 2022

The Margiris, the second largest superfisher in the world, acknowledged having had an accident, the breaking of the nets. The fish in question is blue whiting (also called potassol) usually used to make surimi. Lamya Essemlali, the activist who leads the NGO, told Reuters that the fishing boat was even “banned” from Australian waters after the mobilization of fishermen and residents.

Margiris, which is operated by a Dutch company, has a 600-meter-long net and is capable of holding up to 6,000 tons of fish.

Hécatombe de poissons dans l’Atlantique, Sea Shepherd pointe le “laxisme” de la France https://t.co/vmOmwaydGz pic.twitter.com/qHibsnO3LU – FRANCE 24 Français (@ France24_fr) February 4, 2022

On a visit to Saint-Jean-de-Luz (in the Atlantic Pyrenees), the French Minister of Fisheries, Annick Girardin, did not hesitate to define the shocking images; and the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, has also promised an investigation. According to the Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association, the European association of freezer trawlers, the Margiris net broke “accidentally” at dawn on Thursday, but it is a “very rare” event: “Online with EU regulations, (the incident) was recorded in the logbook and reported to the duel authorities. Flag state of the ship, Lithuania “.

Girardin assured that dead fish will be removed from the boat’s shares. “France defends sustainable fishing and this does not reflect it. If a violation were to be proven, sanctions would be adopted against the responsible shipowner.” Sea Shepherd has been fighting for years to ban winter fishing in the Bay of Biscay, including to protect the dolphins in the area.