The massacre of civilians in Buzova, Berlusconi distances himself from Putin and the other news of the day

The story of the day of Sunday 10 April 2022 with the main news of the radio news at 19.30. After 46 days of war, the Russian armed forces are trying to reorganize to resume the offensive in the east of the country, while on the diplomatic level the arrival in Moscow of the Austrian premier is expected, the first visit of a European leader to Moscow since the beginning of ‘invasion. Berlusconi admits that Putin is not the man of peace and democracy he believed, while Salvini has stopped naming Putin, war and Ukraine. For Palm Sunday Pope Francis returned to denounce “the use of violence” which “leads to absurd cruelty”, while the Russian patriarch Kirill urged the Orthodox faithful of the Russian Church to “unite around the homeland”. Charles Lecrerc won the Merlbourne Grand Prix in Australia and now, after years of hardship and disappointment, Ferrari is once again competitive in Formula 1. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

Zelensky insists on negotiations and the Austrian premier flies to Moscow

The war continues violently in Ukraine, while everyone awaits a Russian offensive in the Donbass. Today the Dnipro airport was bombed, where there was probably a Ukrainian military presence. The Russian armed forces are trying to reorganize to resume the offensive in the east of the country and Dnipro becomes an important observation point. In recent days, the city has been filling up with refugees fleeing the combat zones.

Another crucial area is the south, between Mariupol and Odessa. What the Russians could try to do in that area is cut Ukrainian supply lines.

On the diplomatic level, the Austrian premier will be in Moscow tomorrow at Putin’s, while Zelensky reiterated the need for negotiations. “Nobody wants to negotiate with those who torture, but we need a solution,” he said. Meanwhile, the US announces the sending of new weapons.

And today there have been new reports of crimes committed by the Russian military against the civilian population. In Buzova, a newly liberated town near Kiev, local officials reported finding mass graves with dozens of civilian bodies. And even the school and hospital where the civilians were hiding would be bombed. Episodes that confirm the extreme cruelty of this conflict.

Berlusconi and Salvini, Letta and Conte: can Draghi be calm?

Bye Bye Vladimir. After 46 days of war Silvio Berlusconi managed to name the friend who disappointed him, he is not the man of peace and democracy that he believed. Naive. After 3 years, Silvio returns to a public event of his party, in the umpteenth revival of the invincible man of destiny and without ever mentioning Salvini and Meloni refreshes the European council house that has not prevented him from clearing customs the post-fascists, first, and allying himself with the sovereigns, then. Who knows if he will support Marine Le Pen in the ballot.

Matteo Salvini, on the other hand, does not mention Putin and no longer talks about war and Ukraine, but about when he was there, at the Ministry of the Interior that prevented the landings on Lampedusa, of petrol and taxes that must not increase, attaching themselves to the ankles of the government ahead of the elections in 8 weeks. Tonight he will cheer for Marine Le Pen who could provide Europe with the earthquake that Enrico Letta believes would destroy it completely. Meanwhile, the secretary of the PD says he is tired of taking slaps to defend the government and makes it known that he still trusts Conte, they went to lunch a couple of days ago, reminding those who press him into the unknown that with 20% of the consensus, you have to join forces to govern. The Five Stars earn a few points in the polls from the greater opposition to Draghi who can still sleep peacefully, because the government that was supposed to deal only with PNRR and COVID, is actually taking every opportunity to redesign the country to the right. The reduction of the budget for the school contained in his Def is not an issue for politics or even for the media. The cancellation of the social clause in public procurement that will put 1 million jobs down and at risk according to the trade unions is not an issue either. The Senate voted for it and it will arrive in the House. Will anyone discuss it?

The opposing messages of Pope Francis and the Russian patriarch Kirill

For Palm Sunday Pope Francis returned to denounce “the use of violence” that “leads to absurd cruelties”, those who unleash “the madness of war” are “the new crucifiers of Christ”, said the pontiff during the ‘Angelus in St. Peter’s Square packed with faithful as it did not happen before the pandemic. Francis also launched an appeal for an “Easter truce” in which “arms are put away” to “reach peace through real negotiations”. In sharp opposition, however, the Russian Patriarch Kirill urged the Orthodox faithful of the Russian Church to “unite around the homeland and also around power to reject external and internal enemies”.

Invisible to whom? The fate of the work is not written

At the International Journalism Festival in Perugia today the debate “Invisibili a chi? The fate of the work is not written “organized by Radio Popolare and edited by our Massimo Alberti:



Ferrari is once again competitive in Formula 1

After years of effort and disappointment, Ferrari is once again competitive in Formula 1.

Charles Lecrerc won the Merlbourne Grand Prix in Australia and now leads the drivers’ standings with 34 points clear of the second, the Englishman Russell who drives a Mercedes.

“It is great to be back in these positions after the two difficult years we have had,” commented Lecrerc after the victory. Ferrari also leads the team standings and the next Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held in Imola, the home of Ferrari.

We asked the journalist Giorgio Terruzzi what factors brought Ferrari back, after a long time, to the top of Formula 1 and with what prospects for the future:

The trend of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy and in the world

COVID deaths in Italy are dropping, confirming the trend. The number of new positives also drops, but this is because fewer swabs have been made in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 15.1%, up from 14.6% yesterday.

There are 53,253 new infections from COVID in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 63,992. The victims are instead 90, down from 112 yesterday.

465 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 more than yesterday. Daily admissions are 39. There are 15 more people admitted to ordinary wards than yesterday.