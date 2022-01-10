the massacre on his conscience despite the vaccine, shock-figures – Libero Quotidiano





Carlo Nicolato 08 January 2022

In one of the no-nonsense face-to-face events that preceded the November 2020 US presidential election, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden he had reproached the then-incumbent president and Republican candidate Donald Trump that he was responsible for the death of 220,000 Americans for Covid. “Whoever is responsible for so many deaths,” Sleepy Joe accused in a rare moment of debate trance, “shouldn’t remain president of the United States of America.” That was one of the workhorses of his electoral campaign, probably the most important since with the approach of winter Covid was reaching its peak of virulence, claiming hundreds and then thousands of victims a day. It would have been easy for anyone to sit in an armchair pointing the finger at the errors of the president overwhelmed, like everyone, by the pandemic. In an October Twitter post, Biden or someone for him proudly commented: “I have no intention of closing the country. I’m not going to stop the economy. I will turn off the virus ». Easy isn’t it?





INDISCUTABLE NUMBERS

Too bad that after almost a year of presidency, a period more or less similar to that equivalent to the first Covid death recorded in the US (end of February 2020) and the official end of the Trump presidency (January 19, 2021), the numbers and facts tell us quite another story. The United States currently has 832,000 deaths from Covid since the start of the pandemic, more than 420 thousand of which occurred under the Biden presidency, that is, more than those under Trump, almost double those for which the former president would have had to leave the White House in October 2020 with a huge weight on his conscience. Old story, they say, even a couple of months ago the Republicans had tried comparing the deaths of Covid up to the 3 November 2020 elections with the following ones and Biden’s public defenders – for example the fact-checkers of Newsweek magazine – had argued, data in hand, that the confrontation was not standing, had been taken as a term for comparisons given by two non-homogeneous periods and therefore it is a question of “fake”, and so it was branded.





Now, however, the comparison is standing and how, and not only. There are not only the numbers to confirm this and the right periods, but also the diffusion of vaccines, which were not available during the Trump presidency. Over 250 million Americans have been inoculated with at least two doses. Plus a lot of experience in treatments, in hospitals, medical and pharmacological studies, complete medical histories of millions of patients, hundreds of different attempts, failures and successes that did not exist or were still partial in Trump’s time. In short, a nice advantage that would have prevented the volcanic tycoon from saying many nonsense like that of UV rays or disinfectants, hate to support the use of hydroxychloroquine for weeks, which later proved to be counterproductive. And that, on the contrary, would have allowed Biden to face the coronavirus much better equipped and with some certainty.





BOOMERANG

But no, in December even the current president had to admit that “there is no federal solution” to the pandemic. Arguing that the problem now is the no vax, that the one currently underway is the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and that more tests are needed, but even those are missing. Well: “Where are the tests, where is your resignation, Mr. President?” asked the Fox News host Sean Hannity. Also because, as mentioned, “whoever is responsible for so many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America,” said the one who was then an aspiring president. The same one who a couple of days ago once again lashed out at his rival, accusing him as always of anything – of having “sown a web of lies” of possessing such a large ego that he did not accept defeat, and consequently of having attempted to subvert the Constitution. “It’s nothing more than a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and utterly failed,” Trump told him in a rush. And this time how can you blame him?