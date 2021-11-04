The Master Chief Collection celebrates 20 years of Halo with new content – Nerd4.life

Halo: The Master Chief Collection celebrates in its own way i 20 years of Halo and Xbox with the arrival of new items and content themed, mainly related to the first Xbox and the first Halo: Combat Evolved between armor, weapons, skins and various celebratory objects.

Among the most bizarre things we certainly find it plush backpack inspired by the Grunts, but also some rather bizarre nameplates like the one with Clippy and the one with the cat in Master Chief’s armor. Staying on the subject of armor but returning to the more serious, the Set is on its way Orion armor, seen in Halo 2: Anniversary and inspired by the one seen in the original 1999 Halo presentation.

Various other items will be made available between November and December after the Orion armor, such as the “OGX” AR inspired by the colors of the first Xbox and the BR with the same style, as well as the Rucksack as a backpack taken from Halo 3.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the celebratory content for the 20 years in November

Going a little more on the bizarre, the accessories dedicated to the first Xbox will also arrive such as the Duke Shoulders, which place original Xbox controllers (the Duke, in fact) on the shoulders of the Spartans, and The Beast, a backpack that practically reproduces right there first Xbox console on the character’s back.

The Mirage armor and many other accessories are also coming, while in December there will also be additional OGX-themed weapons, as visible from the Road map.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the celebratory contents of 20 years coming in December

In the meantime, we also saw a new gameplay video on Halo Infinite’s Oddball mode and a live action trailer for the new chapter.