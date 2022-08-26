The masterful move of a couple so that their dog takes a medicine without refusing it: “Absolute geniuses”

Anyone who has pets at home knows how complicated it is to give them some type of food that they do not like or a medicine. Sometimes, they can be camouflaged among those foods that they do tolerate well or, in the case of medicines, dissolve it in water so that they drink it without realizing it. However, there are some animals that do not fall into this type of ‘trap’ and reject it head-on.

This is the case that happened to the owners of Daisy, a goldendoodle dog to whom it was impossible to give her the medication that the veterinarian had recommended. However, the couple has found a method for their pet to end up ingesting it.





read also

Charlotte Bisbe Mases

Those who have dogs at home will be more than used to the constant curiosity of their animals with food. A common scene in all these homes is to see the pet walking around the family table during a meal to see if something falls. An episode that is also repeated in the kitchen, while the food is being prepared.

Daisy goes straight for the food that falls on the ground thedaisydoodlegirl / TikTok

Aware of this, Daisy’s owners have played on her interest in foods that have fallen from the sky, which she does not hesitate to put in her mouth. Thus, the man has introduced the medicine in one of the treats that the dog usually takes and has dropped it as if it were a fortuitous action. But no, everything was perfectly planned so that Daisy fell on all fours into the trap.

Viral video and applause from users

In the video, which lasts just 12 seconds, we see how Daisy eats the medicine without hesitation and then looks at the camera, perhaps aware that she has been tricked. The master move in the form of an infallible trick has delighted TikTok users, a good proof of which is that the clip already has more than 3 million views and more than 450,000 likes.

In addition, several comments have highlighted the ingenuity of the couple to achieve their purpose: “As a dog trainer for 17 years, I had never seen such a technique. Impeccable”, says a tiktoker. “This is brilliant, you are absolute geniuses,” surrenders another.

Despite the success of the video, there are also those who question the effectiveness of this trick over time: “I tried something similar with my dog. The first time it worked, but then I got the hang of it and it didn’t fall again”, comments a user.

read also