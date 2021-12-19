the masterpiece of Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins

Before seeing the reinterpretation of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, in cinemas from December 23, we tell you about the first 1961 film adaptation of the 1957 theatrical musical.

The one of West Side Story it is a story that goes back a long way, and we want to tell you about it from the beginning, before diving into the real review of a masterpiece of musical and cinema tout court. In 1947 an aspiring actor friend of the choreographer Jerome Robbins, who was preparing to play Romeo, asked him how Shakespeare’s work could be adapted in modern times. From that spark the original idea was born: two years later Robbins proposed it to the musician Leonard Bernstein and the librettist Arthur Laurents and together they tried to develop it. In the 1949 version, Maria is a Jewish girl and Tony a Catholic boy of Italian origin from Greenwich Village. What separates them is religious intolerance. In this sketch the musical is entitled East Side Story, but it doesn’t take off. Only in 1955 did these three great artists try again with greater success, in a period in which Manhattan saw the influx of a large number of Puerto Rican immigrants to the West Side. Stephen Sondheim, who will write the words of the songs. In August 1957 West Side Story made its Washington debut and critics were enthusiastic. In September the triumphal reruns on Broadway begin and the disc with the original songs comes out, the one that little Spielberg will listen to at 10 and learn by heart. In 1958 they arrive two Tony awards and the following year the musical goes on a national tour. George Chakiris, the extraordinary dancer who in the film plays Bernardo, the leader of the Puerto Rican gang and brother of Maria, in the London theatrical staging plays the role of Riff, the leader of the Jets.

Finally, the October 18, 1961, after six months of shooting, seven months of editing and sound mixing, the film West Side Story, shot in Panavision 70 mm. and co-directed by Robert Wise And Jerome Robbins who is also the choreographer (fired when the film is at 60% of the production, due to his extreme perfectionism that extends production costs, is called by Wise to edit), comes out at the Rivoli Theater in New York and remains in programming for 77 weeks or a month and a half. The next year wins 10 Oscars, comes out in Argentina and in many European countries, including France where it is screened for 259 consecutive weeks (21 months more or less), even if at the American box office it is placed second after 101 Dalmatians. In Italy West Side Story comes out on February 23, 1962 and is in tenth place of the most viewed films of the year. In 1964 it also came out in the Soviet Union and the Communist critics were as enthusiastic as the American and European ones. One critic writes: “We will not criticize this film for the things that are not there. We will shake hands with its creators for what they have done. And they have done a lot. They expressed an important theme in an original artistic form ”.

Revised today, West Side Story loses none of its effectiveness and beauty and it is still overwhelming, moving and thrilling. It is also a film that technically dares and experiments a lot, starting with the opening credits of Saul Bass on the musical overture, with the bright colors changing and from which the silhouette of Manhattan emerges, to the helicopter shots that show a New York never seen before, up to that intersection between two streets with condominiums with fire escapes already threatened by demolition, disputed by the Jets and the Sharks. A few other random examples: the blurry images, the sound and the cries of the dance unleashed in the gym (the number is called precisely “Dance at the Gym”) that go out when Tony and Maria see each other and are left alone in the crowd, unaware of everything around them, Maria whirling in silhouette with the colors of the rainbow, the reflection of the red of the glass on the door of her bedroom that invests the girl after the tragedy, in the dramatic confrontation with Anita (“A Boy Like That”), captured by the splendid photograph of Daniel Fapp.

West Side Story reinvents the musical for the modern era, places the realism of hatred and of in a frame traditionally intended for pure entertainment racism, the struggle between the poor that blooms the American streets of the 1950s, denounces the end of the American dream and breaks the love of the protagonists, ends without winners, in blood and pain but on a note of hope. Natalie Wood (voiced in canto from Marnie Nixon, and she who had recorded all the songs was very upset) is a sunny Maria, beautiful, of great strength both in joy and in pain and her story with Tony of Richard Beymer is credible even if on the set the two did not even speak. But beyond the history and the excellent interpretations (even the magnificent Russ Tamblyn and the stratospheric Rita Moreno they were dubbed in some songs, not because they didn’t know how to sing but because of the producer’s fussiness Saul Chaplin which demanded perfection), West Side Story is a film that exudes energy from every single frame: to release it are the innovative choreographies, the songs and the various dance styles that put a strain on the young and enthusiastic performers, some of them coming directly from the theatrical setting where they had held other roles, such as Tony Mordente (Action in the cinema, A-rab in the theater).

From a walk by the Jets in the neighborhood under the guidance of Riff, the dance arises spontaneously with a movement, a gesture, a snap of the fingers: a jump, a vault, a beat and the group is reassembled and then decomposed and divided into races, in the escapes, in the skirmishes with rivals Sharks, in a continuous reversal of fronts and rhythm. Shot in the hot streets of a hot New York summer, and largely in the extraordinary sets reconstructed in the studios by Boris Leven, West Side Story is a joy for the eyes, ears and heart. Of course, in 1961 it was unthinkable for a large American production to be respectful of the ethnic component of the cast: but even before blaming the cinema for what is now called “white washing”, we should perhaps ask ourselves how many dancers there were at the time and the actors of Hispanic origin who could reach the top of this art. Even in this West Side Story reflects reality and tells a precise moment in American social history, but it has a universal message still valid today.

And among all the wonderful numbers that make it up, we invite you to pay special attention to “Cool” (re-imagined by Spielberg for a Tony-Riff duet), which is a triumph of syncopated rhythms, onomatopoeic and strangled sounds, almost epileptic moves in a low-ceilinged garage, with which the Jets admonish themselves to remain calm after the tragedy : a number that is an unsurpassed synthesis of anguish, violence, pain, anger and fear. All that West Side Story he continues to tell us with the same urgency for sixty years and more, with the powerful means of cinematic and musical storytelling at its best.

