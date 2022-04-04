The Masters arrives with Scheffler, Rahm and Morikawa on the podium

The first big of the season, the Masters of Augusta, enters the scene with Scottie Scheffler as the great favorite in his condition of number one in the world and with Jon Rahm and fellow American Collin Morikawa on the podium of the week’s universal ranking.

Scheffler has confirmed himself as the fittest player at the start of the season with three wins, at the Phoenix Open, at the Arnold Palmer and at the WGC-Match Play. He has an average of 8.21 points, compared to Rahm’s 8.06 and Morikawa’s 7.66.

The world list does not suffer variations in the privilege zone. The Norwegian Viktor Hovland, the Americans Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, the Australian Cameron Smith and the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy complete the ‘top 10’.

Sergio García leaves the ‘top 50’ by dropping to position 52while Adri Arnaus ranks 82nd.

The American JJ Spaun, who achieved the first victory in the North American circuit in the Valero, advanced 139 places and stood at 103rd place.

world golf ranking

Scottie Scheffler 8.21 points

Jon Rahm 8.06

Collin Morikawa 7.66





