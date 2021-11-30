‘The masters of medicine’. Award to prof Pierluigi Stefàno – Chronicle

From Friday to Sunday at the Palazzo dei Congressi the appointment is renewed with “Florentine Medical Days”, a conference organized by Asiam, the scientific interdisciplinary medical updating association, whose board of directors is chaired by cardiologist Simone Mininni. Cardiologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, gynecologists, neurologists, psychiatrists will alternate. “Scientific collaboration between doctors of different disciplines is increasingly an indispensable weapon to improve the quality of medical care – he explains – During the event many issues will be addressed that will allow to clarify all those doubts that torment the doctor in his clinic. when in a few minutes he has to frame the problems and find adequate answers for the patient “.

At the conclusion of the conference, on Sunday at 11.30 after introducing the topic of the treatment of mitral insufficiency, the cardiac surgeon Pierluigi Stefàno he will receive the Asiam Award “The masters of medicine”, “in the light of his twenty years of work in cardiac surgery in Florence, with professionalism and humanity”, reads the motivations.







