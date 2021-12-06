The Masters of Medicine, Professor Stefàno awarded – Cronaca

Florence, December 5, 2021 – The Masters of Medicine Award at the Palazzo dei Congressi.

Identification

At the Florentine Medical Days conference, organized by Asiam, chaired by cardiologist Simone Mininni, delivered to the heart surgeon Pierluigi Stefàno (together in the photo) the The Masters of Medicine Award, assigned over the years to the most illustrious doctors.

The motivations

“In the light of his twenty years of work in cardiac surgery in Florence, with professionalism and humanity “, reads the motivation that led the commission to award the prestigious award to Professor Pierluigi Stefàno.

Thanks

With a moving speech, Professor Stefàno thanked Asiam and Florence “now my family forever”. He has been working here for twenty years and has brought Careggi cardiac surgery to “be the first in Italy“for quality and quantity of interventions.

© All rights reserved