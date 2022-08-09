The Matanzas Thermoelectric Plant goes out of service

The Electric Union of Cuba announced the decommissioning of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant of the National Electric Systemreported the journalist from the Television Information System, Lázaro Manuel Alonso, through his social networks.

“In the Noon News we will offer information from the Electric Union. They specify that the exit of the CTE Antonio Guiteras from the National Electric System is imminent. We will also expand through social networks,” said the reporter on his Facebook wall.

Minutes later, he reported that the plant was already turned off. “More than 1,000MW shut down in the country at this minute,” she said.

Although no details are provided, This could be a consequence of the fierce fire that has affected the Matanzas Supertanker Base since Friday night.a neighbor of the energy production plant that had been kept in operation during these days.

The exit of the operation of the Guiteras is a devastating blow for the national electrical systemwhich has been collapsed since June, resulting in long blackouts throughout the country.

The Electric Union itself had reported for Monday one of the worst energy availability deficits in recent monthswith 850MW less, which for peak hours would rise to 924MW.

According to the daily note of the state entity, units 6, 7 and 8 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Power Plant, the Otto Parellada unit, 4 and 5 of the Nuevitas unit, 1 and 2 from Felton and 5 from Rente.

In maintenance, unit 4 of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes continues, while the limitation in thermal generation is 447MW, while in distributed generation 1,109MW are not available due to failure and 577MW in maintenance.

For Monday’s peak hours, the Electric Union predicted the entry of unit 5 of the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant, with 100MW, and the use of 162MW in diesel engines.

After the announcement of the Electric Union, in the forum of the entity itself, the Cuban Yoleskevy Rodríguez Cosido commented: “That is why here in Esmeralda, Camagüey, they cut off the electricity at 11 in the morning. Yesterday we had 15 hours of blackout, today it seems that it will be 20″.