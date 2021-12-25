the match in Trento is at risk





The covid-19 outbreak within Openjobmetis Varese basketball. After the first case reported on Thursday 23 December, three other members of the team-group (the unit that includes the players and staff in close contact with the team) are positive results after a further round of molecular swabs.

As in the previous cases, the red and white club has aimmediately activated the procedures of isolation for the people involved (the confidentiality of their identity remains for privacy reasons) e both ATS and Legabasket were alerted, responsible for organizing the championship.

The Openjobmetis in theory on Christmas afternoon he should leave for Trento where the match valid for the 13th championship scheduled at 7 pm on Sunday 26 (HERE the presentation of the match) is scheduled but at this point the encounter is at risk. It will be the same Legabasket to decide the dispute or not of the race, also on the basis of any indications that will arrive from the health authorities. Up to this moment – 20.20 on the eve – it is four out of eight meetings have already been postponed office: the big match Milan-Virtus, Venice-Naples, Cremona-Trieste and Fortitudo-Sassari. Further decisions are therefore expected during the course of Christmas.

Openjobmetis with reduced ranks is looking for a blitz on the field of a fit Trento



