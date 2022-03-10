The match with Montreal did not even start and Reynoso exhibited the most trunk of Cruz Azul

The player who benched Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul

March 10, 2022 02:16 a.m.

Cruz Azul advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League where John Reynoso He did not want to risk in these instances and for this reason, he sent the player who has not contributed anything to the club to the bench.

Sebastian JuradoDespite the fact that he had the opportunity to be the starting goalkeeper in the Concachampions tournament, against Forge in the previous match, he left many doubts and therefore, John Reynoso it was decided by Jesus Crown.

The Mexican goalkeeper in this way is sentenced to the bench Blue Cross, where the first team would have very few opportunities to win a place. With only a year left on his contract, Sebastian Jurado I should look for a new team.

What club could Sebastián Jurado join?

With the rumors that point to the return of the Tiburones de Veracruz to Liga MX, the Mexican goalkeeper could return to his previous club. The contract of him with Blue Cross It would end in 2022 and he can leave as a free agent.

